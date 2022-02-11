Biden administration announces $5B budget to develop EV charging network in the U.S.

By

On Thursday, February 10, President Joe Biden, the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT), and the Department of Energy (USDOE) announced that nearly $5 billion will be available to build out the nation’s electric vehicle charging network. The budget will be under the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.

“A century ago, America ushered in the modern automotive era; now America must lead the electric vehicle revolution. The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us win the EV race by working with states, labor, and the private sector to deploy a historic nationwide charging network that will make EV charging accessible for more Americans,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Over the next five years, the program will provide about $5 billion to states to develop EV charging stations. It will focus on building stations along the Interstate Highway System in the United States.

The $5 billion fund will focus on building EV charging stations along a designated Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFC). For the past five years, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has solicited nominations from state and local officials to designate Alternative Fuel Corridors. Currently, FHWA has 125 nominations, including segments in 134 Interstates, along 125 US highways or state roads. The AFC nominations comprise 49 states plus D.C. and cover approximately 165,722 miles of the National Highway System.

The Biden administration has made $615 million to the states available under the NEVI Formula program in the Fiscal Year 2022. States must submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan to access the funds. Later this year, the US government plans to announce a second grant program geared towards increasing EV charging stations in rural and underserved communities.

The $5 billion fund under the NEVI Formula Program was made possible with President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), which was enacted on November 15, 2021 as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

Below is more information on the NEVI Formula Program.

Nevi Formula Program by Maria Merano on Scribd

