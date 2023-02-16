By

Tesla plans to open up significant parts of its charging network to rival vehicles. Once the Supercharger network opens to rival electric vehicles, Tesla could qualify for President Biden’s $7.5 billion subsidy. But, Tesla might need to make a big change to be eligible for the subsidy.

On February 15, Tesla confirmed that select Superchargers in the United States would be open to other electric vehicle brands. President Biden and his Administration recognized the significant contribution Tesla’s open Superchargers will make to their “Made-in-America” EV charging network goals. The POTUS and his Administration aim to build 500,000 EV chargers available on highways and communities by 2030.

“In building our EV charging network, we have to ensure that as many chargers work for as many drivers as possible,” tweeted President Biden. “To that end, @elonmusk will open a big part of @Tesla’s network to all drivers. That’s a bid deal, and it’ll make a big difference.”

The White House announced that Tesla plans to open a portion of its Supercharger and Destination Charger Networks to rival EV brands. The company’s initial goal is to open up at least 7,500 Tesla charging stations to all electric vehicle brands by the end of 2024. Tesla will open up a minimum of 3,500 new and existing 250 kW Superchargers along the high corridors. It will also open Level 2 Destination chargers in urban and rural locations for travelers visiting hotels and restaurants.

Tesla’s Eligibility for Biden’s $7.5 subsidy

Tesla may qualify for President Biden’s $7.5 billion subsidy for EV charging under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. However, Tesla must support the CCS standard to be eligible for the subsidy. A White House Official stated that Tesla has not committed to adopting CCS as a standard for the Supercharger Network.

In September 2021, Tesla released a CCS adapter in its official shop for U.S. customers. The CCS adaptor offers a charging speed of up to 250kW. It allowed Tesla owners to charge at third-party charging stations. Tesla’s CCS adapter costs $250.

In November 2021, Tesla released its EV connector design to the world for network operators and vehicle manufacturers. The company introduced the design as the North American Charging Standard (NACS). With NACS released, Tesla might not switch to the federally-supported CCS standard.

