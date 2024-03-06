BMW launches $1,000 incentive to attract Tesla, other EV drivers

By

BMW has rolled out its 2024 BEV Conquest Program, an initiative designed to incentivize existing electric vehicle owners to switch to BMW’s all-electric vehicle offerings. The program offers a $1,000 incentive to qualified individuals who choose to trade in their existing EV for a new BMW i4, i5, or iX.

BMW’s 2024 BEV Conquest Program covers a variety of models from multiple electric vehicle makers. These include electric cars from competitors such as Tesla, Ford, Volkswagen, Rivian, Lucid, Polestar, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz. Interestingly enough, the 2024 BEV Conquest Program could be stacked with other BMW incentives, which means that the $1,000 perk could be added on to other discounts.

When combined with other BMW incentives, the 2024 BEV Conquest Program could result in notable discounts on the premium automaker’s all-electric offerings. As noted in a Cars Direct report, BMW currently has a $7,500 lease credit in place for the 2024 BMW i4. The BMW iX is also currently available with $9,900 in lease cash. With the $1,000 incentive in place from the 2024 BEV Conquest Program, i4 buyers could save up to $8,500, and iX buyers could save up to $10,900.

In a way, the 2024 BEV Conquest Program is quite unique. While conquest programs are commonly utilized to attract customers from competing brands, BMW’s program specifically targets existing electric car owners. The strategy could pay off for BMW, as the automaker is yet to attain significant success in its electric vehicle program. This is quite interesting as BMW is actually a fairly early adopter of EVs. The BMW i3, after all, competed against the original Tesla Model S from 2013.

It’s not just BMW that is offering Tesla and other EV owners incentives to switch their vehicles. Back in December, reports emerged stating that Lucid had introduced a $2,000 conquest bonus. The bonus could be used towards the purchase or lease of the luxury Lucid Air sedan. Similar to BMW’s program, Lucid’s initiative also covered multiple cars from brands like BMW, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz, among others.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

BMW launches $1,000 incentive to attract Tesla, other EV drivers