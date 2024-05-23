By

Tesla’s developments in autonomous driving, specifically through its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving suites, received a huge compliment from NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang in a recent interview.

Jensen’s comments did not only commend Tesla’s self-driving performance, but its approach to data learning and model training was also a focus of his comments, which commended the company’s entire process for developing a robust self-driving suite.

“Tesla is far ahead in self-driving cars,” Jensen said in the interview with Yahoo! Finance. “But every single car, someday, will have to have autonomous capability. It’s safer. It’s more convenient. It’s more fun to drive.”

Jensen highlights the fact that so many car companies in the world are developing at least some form of driver assistance package that helps improve safety. Whether it includes lane-keep assist, traffic-aware cruise control, hands-free driving, or other features that not only improve the driving experience but also increase safety for everyone on the road, all companies are in the process of offering it in one way or another.

It’s a whole different story how those suites are being developed. While some companies are developing hands-free driving programs, they are only using cameras and sensors. How they are capturing data is the evidence some companies need to determine how robust they can actually be.

Tesla is using video specifically to capture the data it needs to make its self-driving program more robust and accurate and bring it closer to fully autonomous than ever before.

Huang supports this type of training because “it is now very well known, very well understood that learning from video directly, is the most effective way to train these models.”

According to data released by the company, Tesla’s Autopilot suite is one of the safest ways to operate a motor vehicle. Yesterday, it released the latest iteration of its Vehicle Safety Report after nearly a year of hearing nothing about it.

Tesla said it recorded one crash for every 7.63 million miles driven on Autopilot technology, making it prone to an accident less than one-tenth of the frequency of the U.S. average, which was every 670,000 miles.

You can watch a portion of Huang’s interview below:

“Tesla is far ahead in self driving cars” pic.twitter.com/ToYvQGflOk — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) May 23, 2024

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla self-driving development gets huge compliment from NVIDIA CEO