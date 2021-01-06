The Boring Company’s Las Vegas Loop stations are nearly complete

Camera shots from The Boring Company Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop’s construction sites reveal that asphalt has been laid outside the terminal entrances of each station. It appears that the LVCC Loop is in the final stages of construction and will be ready to ramp Tesla vehicle testing soon.

Based on live video streams of the LVCC construction site, Station 3 appears to be complete already—at least from above ground. Outside Station 1 and Station 2, asphalt laying has started and could be completed soon.

According to official Vegas records of the LVCC construction site, Station 1’s solar panels still need to be installed. The first station’s headwalls and ramp walls also need to be painted. In Station 2, work on the canopy is progressing. The second station’s escalator and elevator need to be installed, too.

Station 3’s headwalls and ramp walls still need to be painted and its final paving is yet to be done. Bollards will be installed at each of the three stations as well. As construction on the LVCC Loop comes to a close, The Boring Company will likely ramp its vehicle testing efforts with the help of Tesla cars.

The LVCC Loop will be The Boring Company’s first functional transportation tunnel in Sin City and could set the stage for the even more ambitious Vegas Loop. The Boring Company’s first Loop will connect the Convention Center’s 3.2 million sq. ft space with its new West Hall expansion, which adds another 600,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space to the location.

“The system will allow convention attendees to be whisked across the sprawling campus in just over one minute, free of charge, in all-electric Tesla vehicles,” described Vegas Means Business. The Boring Company’s LVCC Loop could transport thousands of convention center attendees in the future.

