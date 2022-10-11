The Boring Company has a website for Elon’s Burnt Hair cologne

By

The Boring Company has a password-protected webpage for Elon Musk’s Burnt Hair cologne, suggesting it’s moving forward with the product.

The Boring Company seems to be moving forward with Elon Musk’s new cologne, Burnt Hair by Singed. Jaan from EV Universe reached out to Teslarati to share the password-protected web page on The Boring Company’s website. The URL, Boringcompany.com/burnthair, is currently blank and protected at this time.

Jaan noted that before selling the Not-A-Flamethrowers, The Boring Company also protected that webpage with a password that was changed after it was leaked. Jaan said he wants his wife “to go ‘wtf’ when I wear the cologne.”

In September, Elon Musk shared a new idea for a men’s cologne and said it was coming soon from The Boring Company. We thought he might have been trolling, but also, there was that slim chance that he could have been serious.

We even made a meme to which Elon Musk responded, “Strong candidate to win most counter-intuitive product of the year!”

Strong candidate to win most counter-intuitive product of the year! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 9, 2022

Naturally, we have questions. When will the order page be launched? Will this be a holiday product? Will this be a limited edition product, as were the hats and the Not-A-Flamethrowers? And how much will it cost? $42.69? $69.42? But most importantly, why the smell of burnt hair?

Burnt Hair by Singed would make for an interesting great gag gift idea, and Elon Musk, who is often the inspiration for cologne memes, has finally come out with his own cologne.

