Canoo receives another order for their electric delivery vans

Canoo has received an order for over 5000 electric delivery vans from Zeeba, a fleet leasing provider.

Canoo was on the edge of bankruptcy earlier this year as they struggled to get their electric van, the Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle, into production. But they have slowly been able to grow as Walmart, and now Zeeba, have made multi-thousand vehicle orders with the company. But the company isn’t out of the woods yet.

Canoo’s deal with Zeeba announced today will have the automotive brand supply the leasing company with 3,000 vans through 2024 and 5450 vans in total, concluding after the deliveries have been completed.

The Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle and lifestyle delivery vehicle will be a critical part of Zeeba’s plan to be 50% electrified by Q1 2024, but the vans aren’t only chosen for their EV drivetrains. The large 120 cubic feet of storage, the promise of consistent OTA updates and service, and its tight turning circle were all mentioned as influential factors for the purchase.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver Canoo vehicles to our customers in the near future. We are focused on offering the most advanced fleet solutions and have recognized Canoo’s vehicles as leaders in technology-driven sustainable mobility. We also wanted to secure EV vehicle supply for years to come,” said Kayvon Marashi, Chief Executive Officer for Zeeba Automotive Group, Inc.

But this deal is far more important news for Canoo. “We have a large committed, growing order book, are finalizing our multi-year allocations for 2023 customer deliveries, and will share our manufacturing plan with the broader market shortly,” said Tony Aquila, Chairman & CEO at Canoo. “This order is another milestone validating our product and strategy…”

With corporate orders from Walmart and Zeeba alone totaling nearly 10,000 vehicles, and numerous consumers still waiting for a Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle of their own, the company is likely in a far better financial condition than earlier this year, and their delivery date seems to confirm this as well. The Canoo website states that vehicles will be ready for delivery by the end of this year. However, they have not specified the order in which reservation holders (corporate or otherwise) will receive their vehicles.

Canoo has only one final challenge; follow through. Reservation holders and investors can relax now that the company has stepped away from the brink, but this relief will only be temporary if Canoo can’t start to fulfill these orders. And they should now consider how they will compete with Rivian to supply major brands with electric delivery vehicles.

