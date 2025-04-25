A Washington, D.C., man has been charged with vandalizing Tesla vehicles across Northeast D.C., with authorities labeling the acts as domestic terrorism. Tesla vandalism attacks increased in the first quarter.

Justin Fisher, 49, faces four misdemeanor counts of defacing public or private property for incidents between March 1 and March 21, 2025, U.S. Attorney Edward R. Martin Jr. and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith announced.

Court documents outline Fisher’s alleged offenses, which targeted Tesla vehicles owned by multiple victims. The first case of Tesla vandalism occurred on March 1 at 10:11 a.m. in the 200 block of K Street, followed by a second on March 2 at 6:15 p.m. in the 200 block of 11th Street. The third time Fisher reportedly vandalized a Tesla was on March 8 at 8:05 a.m. in the 600-700 blocks of F Street. The last time the suspect vandalized a Tesla was on March 21 at 5:15 p.m. in the 600 block of G Street. Fisher was arrested on April 1, 2025, by the Metropolitan Police Department, which continues to investigate the cases. Donald Trump shares thoughts on Elon Musk’s DOGE step back

“The so-called ‘Tesla Takedown’ is domestic terrorism, and my team is taking it on front and center,” said U.S. Attorney Martin. “These attacks are not just an attack on someone’s property. They are meant to intimidate and suppress political speech and shut down the marketplace of ideas,” Martin said. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is prosecuting the case.

“If you target Tesla and break the law, then you can expect consequences,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “This Department of Justice will not tolerate such criminal acts.”

Advertisement

Fisher appeared in Superior Court and was released on personal recognizance. His initial status hearing is set for June 10, 2025. The misdemeanor charges carry significant weight due to their domestic terrorism designation, signaling a broader crackdown on ideologically driven property crimes. The attacks highlight tensions surrounding Tesla, which has faced scrutiny and admiration alike from the public.

The case underscores the challenges of balancing free expression with criminal accountability. As the investigation unfolds, authorities aim to clarify Fisher’s motives.