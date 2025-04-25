Tesla is trying to make a statement with its Q2 delivery numbers

It is no secret that Tesla had subpar delivery numbers in the first quarter. It was due to a number of things, most of all the changeover to the new Model Y across its factories worldwide. The results, however, were enough for critics, both longtime and new, to declare that Tesla is just about done.

Looking at Tesla’s recently rolled out promotions across its lineup, however, it seems like the electric vehicle maker is dead serious about proving its skeptics wrong.

Promotions, Promotions Everywhere

Just recently, Tesla announced that it was rolling out yet another free FSD transfer program for its customers. Such a program is designed to encourage longtime Tesla owners who may be holding onto their old vehicles with FSD to upgrade to a newer car. Tesla noted that its free FSD transfer is available for the Model S, X, 3, Y, and the Cybertruck in North America.

Tesla also announced a 0% APR financing program for new Model 3 orders in the United States. The Model 3 Performance even received an extra incentive, with the company offering premium paint colors such as Deep Blue Metallic and Pearl White for free with every vehicle purchase. Owners of Model Y classic units are also offered a $2,000 discount off the price of a new Model Y. Cybertruck customers, on the other hand, are offered special leasing rates. Here are all the promotions @Tesla announced today in the US:



• Free FSD transfer for new Model 3, Model Y, Model S, Model X and Cybertruck orders in North America (excluding Foundation Series & Launch Series).

• 0% APR financing for new Model 3 orders. Applies to new orders…

Over in China, Tesla has announced a five-year, zero-interest financing program for the new Model Y. A similar program was also made available for the Model 3 sedan.

Taking Control of the “Demand Issue” Narrative

Tesla’s aggressive promotions for its vehicles today are quite strategic. The United States and China, after all, are two of the company’s largest markets. If Tesla wishes to post healthy delivery numbers this Q2, robust delivery numbers in the U.S. and China are practically required.

When Tesla announced its earnings earlier this week, critics were overjoyed to see that the company had seen a notable drop in revenue. Arguments about the company’s demand issues were highlighted anew as well. It’s ironic, but just a few months after the Model Y secured its place as the world’s best-selling car by volume for the second year in a row, arguments about Tesla’s demand issues are abounding once more. Tesla Model Y gets five-year, zero-interest financing deal in China

It remains to be seen if Tesla’s aggressive promotions this Q2 will make a difference in its vehicle sales worldwide. But if the company ends the second quarter with an impressive number of vehicle deliveries, it could take control of its demand narrative with authority.

A Potential Elon Musk Point

A healthy delivery result for the second quarter may also renew faith among investors that CEO Elon Musk is indeed serious about leading Tesla to new heights. Over the past months, Musk’s attention had been evidently focused on his activities with the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but during the Q1 2025 earnings call, the CEO stated that he would be spending more time at Tesla starting May.

This suggests that Musk would be extremely hands-on with the electric car maker for the majority of Q2 2025. Tesla is typically at its best when pushed by its aggressive CEO, so it would be interesting to see just how far the company could go before the end of June 2025.