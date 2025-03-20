News
BYD is under investigation for violating the EU’s EV subsidy rules
The EU is investigating BYD for allegedly using unfair subsidies in its Hungary EV plant.
China’s top automaker, BYD, is under investigation by the European Union for violating the EU’s electric vehicle (EV) subsidy rules.
According to the Financial Times, BYD received unfair subsidies from China which were used in its electric car plant in Hungary. Subsidies from the Chinese government are the main reason the EU Commission decided to implement additional tariffs on exported electric vehicles made in China and sold in Europe. The subsidies from China reportedly enabled car manufacturers to make China-made EVs cheaper in the EU market, affecting Europe’s local OEMs and competition in the domestic market.
The European Commission is in the early stages of a foreign subsidy probe into BYD’s EV plant in Hungary. If the Commission finds evidence that China provided subsidies to BYD’s EV plant in Hungary, it may force the Chinese automaker to sell some assets, reduce capacity, repay the subsidy, and pay a fine for non-compliance.
In October 2024, enough member states of the European Union voted to impose additional tariffs on China-made electric vehicles.
“Today, the European Commission’s proposal to impose definitive countervailing duties on imports of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from China has obtained the necessary support from EU Member States for the adoption of tariffs. This represents another step towards the conclusion of the Commission’s anti-subsidy investigation,” announced the Commission after the EU member states’ vote.
The European Union imposed a 17.0% levy on BYD specifically, on top of the EU’s standard car import duty of 10%. Geely received an additional duty of 18.8%, while SAIC received a tariff rate of 35.3%. Most automakers who build cars in China and export to Europe will have a duty of 35.3%. Only a few automakers, like Tesla and BYD, have an assigned duty rate.
Tesla invited the EU Commission to inspect its operations in Shanghai to determine a separate tariff rate for its China-made EVs exported to Europe. Tesla received a duty of 7.8% after the investigation.
Elon Musk
Tesla owners doxxed by controversial anti-DOGE website in clear intimidation tactic
Tesla owners are being doxxed by a controversial anti-DOGE website in what it called an act to “empower creative expressions of protest.”
Dogequest, a website that has been created with a clearly outlined use for intimidation against Tesla owners, posted the names, addresses, phone numbers, and other contact information of those who own vehicles made by the electric vehicle manufacturer.
It was spotted by 404 Media.
The site also claims to have the information of employees at the Department of Government Efficiency, as well as the addresses of Tesla dealerships and the locations of Tesla Superchargers. The latter two are public information.
However, the website is hoping to get Tesla owners to sell their vehicles in this evident intimidation tactic. However, the information on the website, while it was seen, was not verified to prove that it contained the information of real-world Tesla owners. The site was not accessible by Teslarati at the time of publication.
The creation of a site like Dogequest is just another level that anti-Elon Musk activists are taking to attempt to destroy a company like Tesla as its CEO works with the Trump Administration to eliminate excessive government spending through the work of DOGE.
It is also the latest attack on Tesla owners, who have seen their vehicles vandalized, damaged, and even destroyed by those who disagree with the actions of Musk.
Tesla as a company has also seen several acts of retaliation against it, as everything from the arson of its showrooms and vehicles to it being kicked from the popular Vancouver Auto Show have come as a result of the recent backlash against the company.
Moving forward, there are still questions surrounding how these attacks will be combatted. The Trump Administration has indicated that acts of vandalism against Tesla would be considered a federal crime, but the tricky part of locating the culprits has proven to be extremely difficult. Only a handful have been found and held accountable.
Elon Musk
Tesla gets an upgrade on ‘upcoming material catalysts’
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) received an upgraded rating on its shares from Wall Street firm Cantor Fitzgerald, who recently took a trip to Austin to visit the company’s data centers and production lines ahead of several high-profile product launches set for this year.
It was a bold move, especially considering Tesla shares are under immense pressure currently, fending off negative news regarding the company’s sentiment and potentially lower-than-expected delivery figures due to the launch of a new version of its most popular vehicle, the Model Y.
However, the bulls on Wall Street are still considering Tesla to be a safe play, especially considering its robust presence in various industries, including automotive, energy, and AI/Robotics.
Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard said in a note that, during a recent visit to Tesla’s Cortex AI data centers and the production line at Gigafactory Texas, it was clear there is a lot of potential and runway for Tesla in 2025:
“On 3/18, we visited Tesla’s Cortex AI data centers and the factory’s production lines ahead of the company’s introduction of its Robotaxi segment (targeted for June in Austin, followed by CA later in 2025). With Tesla’s shares now down ~45% YRD, we upgrade Tesla to Overweight (from Neutral) ahead of upcoming material catalysts. Our $425 12-month PT is unchanged. Our Thoughts: Attractive Entry Point Ahead of Material Catalysts.”
Sheppard went on to mention the catalysts, which he believes are the Robotaxi rollout in Austin in June, along with the continued rollout of Full Self-Driving in China, the eventual rollout of FSD in Europe, and the introduction of the affordable models in the first half of this year, and those were just on the automotive side.
There are several others, including Optimus, growth in the energy division, and in the longer term, the Semi.
In terms of potential weaknesses, Sheppard expects the likely removal of the EV tax credit and some of its growth to be offset by tariffs as the two big things that stand in the way of even more growth for the company.
Tesla is up over 5 percent on Wednesday, trading at $236.86.
Elon Musk
Tesla kicked from popular auto show as event succumbs to protest pressure
Tesla has been kicked from a popular automotive show as the organizers of the massive event have succumbed to the pressure of protestors and others who oppose the electric vehicle maker.
The Vancouver Auto Show in Canada announced that it would not allow Tesla to establish a presence at the event this year, citing concerns about potential disruption from protestors and others who have been vocal about their distaste for the company and its CEO, Elon Musk.
Eric Nicholl, executive director of the Vancouver Auto International Show, said (via The Hill):
“The Vancouver Auto Show’s primary concern is the safety of attendees, exhibitors, and staff. This decision will ensure all attendees can be solely focused on enjoying the many positive elements of the event.”
Tesla was reportedly given several opportunities to voluntarily withdraw from the Vancouver Auto Show. The company evidently declined these invitations. Reps of the event itself then took it into their own hands, stating that the company would not be welcome at the event any longer.
Musk’s involvement in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump Administration seems to be the main culprit for so much pushback from the opposition.
Protest groups and organizers have put together various acts of opposition against Tesla, some more reasonable than others, in an effort to show their distaste for the company and Musk. However, many of these acts have turned violent, resulting in the vandalism or even the total destruction of vehicles. It’s one thing to use your right to protest, and it’s another to destroy people’s personal vehicles or property that belongs to the automaker.
The decision by the Vancouver Auto Show sets a dangerous precedent that the violence and destruction tactics used by groups that oppose Tesla will work. Ultimately, people’s safety is most important, but there is the impression that shows will not take the proper precautions to ensure that all companies are able to show off their products and tech at the event.
This could have been resolved with other strategies, and axing Tesla from the show altogether could result in some fans boycotting the show altogether.
