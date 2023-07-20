Canoo delivers three Crew Transportation Vehicles to NASA

By

Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has delivered three specialized versions of their Lifestyle electric vehicle to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

The Crew Transportation Vehicles will be used to transport the fully-suited Artemis astronauts and support personnel from the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building to the launch pad.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Artemis missions and to deliver NASA`s first zero-emission built-for-mission crew transportation vehicles,” Tony Aquila, CEO of Canoo, said. “It’s a very proud day for Canoo and all of our partners who worked so hard to ensure we perform our part to transport the astronauts for the first nine miles of every launch.”

Special Delivery! 🚚 3 specially designed, environmentally friendly crew transportation vehicles from Canoo have arrived at @NASAKennedy. Today, Artemis launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and team, along with officials from Canoo, will be taking the vehicles for a test… pic.twitter.com/jM19GcgdL1 — NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (@NASAGroundSys) July 11, 2023

Canoo originally won the contract in April 2021 for $148,855 and beat out the makers of the original Astrovan, Airstream, who built the CTV for the Boeing Starliner.

The vehicles are heavily customized in order to meet the requirements to fit the astronauts and support teams, the vehicles will have ice-based cooling units for each astronaut and up to 2 cubic feet of room per passenger.

The original contract called for at least 50 miles of range, but according to Canoo’s website, they will have around 200 miles of range, plenty for the nine-mile trip to Launch Complex 39B. It is likely there will be 2 astronauts per vehicle with a driver and support member, with the third carrying the rest of their teams.

“The collaboration between Canoo and our NASA representatives focused on the crews’ safety and comfort on the way to the pad ahead of their journey to the Moon,” said Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, NASA’s Artemis launch director. “I have no doubt everyone who sees these new vehicles will feel the same sense of pride I have for this next endeavor of crewed Artemis missions.”

Canoo isn’t the only electric CTV at Kennedy Space Center, as SpaceX uses three customized Model Xs to transport astronauts to Launch Complex 39A.

Hopefully, it won’t be long until we see the Artemis II crew climb into the CTVs for their last ride before heading around the Moon. The Artemis II mission is currently scheduled for no earlier than late 2024, but it won’t be too long till the vehicles are used for training.

Disclosure: Richard Angle is not a Canoo shareholder.

