Tesla says factory upgrades are coming as new Model 3 ‘Highland’ sightings continue

Tesla said during its Q2 2023 Earnings Call that factory upgrades would occur during Q3, potentially causing a slight decrease in production as the company prepares to launch a new and revised version of the Model 3, known as “Project Highland.”

After Tesla produced 479,700 cars and delivered 466,140 of them in Q2, CEO Elon Musk told investors they should be ready to expect lower-than-normal production figures for Q3 as Summer shutdowns of some of the automaker’s factories would occur.

Musk said:

“We continue to target 1.8 million vehicle deliveries this year. Although, we expect that Q3 production will be a little bit down because we’ve got summer shutdowns to — for a lot of factory upgrades. So, just probably a slight decrease in production in Q3 for sort of global factory upgrades.”

Zachary Kirkhorn, Tesla’s CFO, reiterated the comments:

“As we look forward to the rest of the year, I want to reiterate Elon’s comments on Q3 volumes driven by planned downtimes for factory upgrades. These upgrades will also carry some amount of factory idle cost. However, we are working to minimize as much as possible.”

The shutdowns are related to an upgrade of production equipment and perhaps retooling. Teslarati has covered various developments at the Fremont Factory, including efforts to retool several production lines and make upgrades to the plant.

Highland Sightings Continue

The comments Tesla executives made incited more speculation regarding the Model 3’s next iteration, known as “Project Highland.”

While the exact updates of the Highland Model 3 and what Tesla plans to improve on are not necessarily known, we do know that the design of the vehicle is set for a change.

However, more sightings of the vehicle continue to appear online as Tesla is evidently testing some of the performance features of the Model 3 Highland.

Most recently, a sighting of the car was shared on the r/TeslaMotors subreddit.

With the factory upgrades being “sort of global factory upgrades,” as Musk called them, we can estimate Tesla is likely preparing for the Model 3’s updated design by bringing factories up to date with new production equipment.

The Model 3 is built in Fremont and Shanghai, and there have been rumors of the vehicle being introduced in the Chinese market first. However, we know Fremont is undergoing an overhaul, but it is unconfirmed whether these line upgrades are for the Model 3 Highland.

