SpaceX to help NASA deorbit International Space Station

SpaceX will develop and deliver the United States Deorbit Vehicle for NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration). It will help deorbit the International Space Station.

The International Space Station’s operational life is expected to end by 2030. NASA plans to deorbit the space station in a controlled manner with the U.S. Deorbit Vehicle that SpaceX will develop.

We have selected @SpaceX to develop and deliver the U.S. Deorbit Vehicle and prepare for a safe and responsible deorbit of the @Space_Station after the end of its operational life in 2030. Learn more: https://t.co/ogAhEazBpt pic.twitter.com/5pyBPfobkp — NASA (@NASA) June 26, 2024

“Selecting a U.S. Deorbit vehicle for the International Space Station will help NASA and its international partners ensure a safe and responsible transition in low Earth orbit at the end of station operations.

“This decision also supports NASA’s plans for future commercial destinations and allows for the continued use of space near Earth. The orbital laboratory remains a blueprint for science, exploration, and partnership in space for the benefit of all,” said Ken Bowersox, an associate administrator for the Space Operations Mission Directorate at NASA.

The International Space Station has been operated by five space agencies since 1998, including NASA, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), the European Space Agency (ESA), JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and the State Space Corporation Roscosmos.

