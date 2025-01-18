EV startup Canoo has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy

By

Electric vehicle (EV) startup Canoo has announced that it has filed for bankruptcy, following unsuccessful attempts to secure additional funding over the last several months.

On Friday, Canoo announced in a press release that it would be ceasing operations effective immediately, as it plans to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The U.S. EV startup has submitted the filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Delaware, which will result in a Bankruptcy Trustee facilitating the liquidation of the company’s assets.

“We would like to thank the company’s employees for their dedication and hard work,” said Tony Aquila, Canoo Chairman, CEO and investor. “We know that you believed in our company as we did. We are truly disappointed that things turned out as they did. We would also like to thank NASA, the Department of Defense, The United States Postal Service (“USPS”), the State of Oklahoma and Walmart for their belief in our products and our company. This means a lot to everyone in the company.”

The news follows Canoo’s attempts to get access to funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office, as well as its inability to secure foreign investments. The company had established a factory in Oklahoma last year, and during its time in business it landed contracts with NASA, the Army, the state of Oklahoma, the U.S. Postal Service, Walmart, and a few other companies.

As part of its efforts to right the company, Canoo last year attempted some restructuring, asking around 200 employees to move to its facilities in either Texas or Oklahoma. The company also let go of Chief Technology Officer Sohel Merchant, one of the team’s founding members.

Updated 1/19: Edited fifth paragraph for accuracy.

