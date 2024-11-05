By

General Motors (GM) is facing yet another recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle (EV), coming as the fourth such recall of the vehicle due to potential fire risks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety (NHTSA) has launched a new recall of the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV, affecting 107 units that were previously repaired under recall 21V-650. The current recall includes 2020 to 2022 Bolt EV units, as well as 2022 Bolt EUV units, on which the agency says diagnostic software installation may have failed in the last round of repairs.

“If the recall remedy software in NHTSA Recall 21V650 was not properly installed, the vehicle may fail to identify defective battery modules that require replacement, increasing the risk of a potential vehicle fire,” the NHTSA writes in its recall report, which is numbered 24V-812.

The NHTSA has also instructed Bolt owners to keep their vehicles set at a 90-percent charge level, along with charging more regularly and avoiding letting it get below 70 miles of range. In addition, the agency says owners should park outside after charging and avoid parking indoors overnight.

GM has previously launched three other recalls for the Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV due to fire risks, though those applied to around 142,000 units total compared to the small few included in the current recall. The company was also forced to halt production of the Chevy Bolt in 2021, later facing a class-action lawsuit over the issue and going on to settle the case earlier this year.

Although GM was previously planning to discontinue the Chevy Bolt, the automaker has launched a $390 million investment into a Kansas production facility for its next-generation Bolt EVs. Originally teased in GM’s contract with the United Automotive Workers (UAW) union during negotiations and strikes last year, the next-gen Bolt is expected to cut battery costs substantially.

