DHL locks in 44 EV truck order from Volvo for regional hauling

Global logistics provider DHL and Volvo Trucks announced today the signing of a cooperation agreement for an intended order of 40 Volvo FE and FL all-electric trucks to be used for regional hauling and package deliveries.

The order includes 40 of Volvo’s FE and FL models, with the first trucks already ordered: Six by DHL Parcel UK and two by DHL Freight. The use of the all-electric trucks will result in nearly 600 tons of CO2 saved annually, along with 225,000 liters of fuel for Deutsche Post DHL Group, a press release from AB Volvo said.

Volvo’s FM all-electric truck (Credit: Volvo) Volvo’s FM all-electric truck (Credit: Volvo) Volvo’s FM all-electric truck charging (Credit: Volvo)

“We are committed to meet growing customer demand for green and sustainable solutions and achieve our long-term goal of net-zero emissions by 2050,” Executive Vice President for Corporate Development at Deutsche Post DHL Group, Pablo Ciano, said. “As a logistics service provider, the conversion of our vehicle fleet is an important lever to help us avoid CO2 emissions on the road as well. Several of our divisions will thus benefit from this agreement with Volvo Trucks.”

Along with the 40 newly-ordered Volvo trucks, four Volvo FM electric trucks will be utilized for regional hauling.

Volvo’s FL all-electric truck (Credit: Volvo) Volvo’s FL all-electric truck (Credit: Volvo) Volvo’s FL all-electric truck (Credit: Volvo)

DHL has been testing electric powertrains in London’s West End shopping district since November 2020, which helped the logistics company develop a sense of the advantages that could come from using EVs for deliveries. It was the first fully-electric commercial heavy truck used for urban logistics in the United Kingdom.

“DHL is an important global logistics provider, committed to reduce its impact on climate change,” Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks, said. “Together we can make a difference for the better and I’m proud we will work in the spirit of partnership, aiming to reach our science-based targets to reduce our climate impacts.”

The partnership helps Volvo expand its market share of heavy all-electric trucks in the European region. The company has already obtained a dominating market share of 42 percent in 2021, and serial production of its heavy-duty electric trucks started back in 2019. Volvo’s customer deliveries have landed in Europe, North America, and Australia.

