Volvo VNR all-electric semi joins Martin Brower, McDonald’s Canada fleet

Volvo Trucks North America said this morning it has introduced a Volvo VNR electric class 8 tractor into Martin Brower’s fleet of commercial vehicles in collaboration with McDonald’s Canada. Martin Brower, a leading supply chain solutions provider for restaurant chains around the world, will use the all-electric Volvo semi to pull McDonald’s-branded trailers for food and beverage deliveries around the Montreal area.

“We are excited to partner with our long-time customer Martin Brower to be the first to deploy a Volvo VNR Electric in Montreal in collaboration with McDonald’s Canada,” Paul Kudla, Managing Director of the Canadian division of Volvo Trucks North America, said. “It’s a strong statement when all key partners align towards clear greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals. We look forward to continued collaborations with both organizations as they begin their electromobility journey.”

The Volvo VNR is suited for local and regional trips due to its 275-mile range. The semi packs a 250 kW charging capability that enables 80 percent charge in 90 minutes for the six-battery package or just an hour for the four-battery option, giving the truck a quick turnaround to make several trips a day. Martin Brower also installed an on-site charging infrastructure. The VNR’s range rating and charging rate are ideal for what Martin Brower will use its first Volvo VNR for, which is to deliver to McDonald’s restaurants within a range of 95 miles, or 150 kilometers, from the supply chain company’s distribution center in Montreal.

McDonald’s Canada will assess the performance and ability of the VNR electric truck with plans to scale alternative fuel vehicles into its fleet, servicing more than 1,400 restaurants across Canada. The company has committed to achieving net-zero emissions across its global operations by 2050.

“The trial of the VNR Electric model vehicle in Montreal is another example of how we continue to evolve our business to meet the current moment and rise to future challenges,” Jacques Mignault, McDonald’s Canada’s CEO and President said. “Together with Martin Brower and Volvo Trucks, we look forward to understanding how this trial can help us get closer to McDonald’s global net zero-emission goals.”

“Our goal is to deliver innovative and meaningful solutions to help restaurants, and our business create a more sustainable, ethical, and responsible future — every day, all over the world,” President of Martin Brower Canada Julie Dell’Aniello said. “By integrating the Volvo VNR Electric tractor into our fleet, we will gain valuable experience for future zero-tailpipe emission tractor deployments that will enable us to continue driving down Martin Brower’s greenhouse gas emissions so we can meet our sustainability targets.”

Volvo Trucks North America has been steadily ramping its VNR electric truck program. Last week, we reported that the Maersk-owned company Performance Team had ordered 110 additional units of the VNR from Volvo, bringing its commitment to 126 units of the truck, a record order.

