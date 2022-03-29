Volvo Trucks receives record order for 126 electric semis from Maersk-owned Performance Team

By

Volvo Trucks North America announced today that it received its largest global order of Class 8 electric semi-trucks with Maersk-owned Performance Team. The Maersk entity added 110 units to its order, making a commitment to purchase 126 Volvo VNR all-electric trucks after an initial order in Q3 2021 for 16 VNR electric semis.

Volvo said in a release Performance Team will begin operations in Q2 2022 in its Southern California fleet operations serving port drayage and warehouse distribution routes. Performance Team issued another order for 110 additional trucks in an effort “to scale its zero-tailpipe emission freight logistics fleet in 2022.” Volvo’s VNR all-electric semi-trucks will make their way to Performance Team in Q1 2023.

“Volvo Trucks, in partnership with our dealer TEC Equipment, is excited to continue growing our collaboration with Maersk on its fleet sustainability goals and commends the organization’s scaled investments in electromobility solutions,” Peter Voorhoeve, President of Volvo Trucks North America, said in a statement. “Incredibly, this is the second time in less than a year that Volvo Trucks has had the opportunity to announce that Performance Team – A Maersk Company, has placed the largest order of Volvo VNR Electrics to date, which underscores their organization’s firm commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.”

Maersk is the world’s largest integrated container logistics company, but is also leading a variety of new strategies to improve sustainability across its supply chain. CEO or Ocean & Logistics at A.P. Moller – Maersk, Vincent Clerc, said sustainability is important to customers now, and the company is working to oblige with the important requests of consumers and the environment.

The Volvo VNR Electric model has been designed as a sustainable transportation solution for fleet operators supporting local and regional distribution, pickup and delivery, and food and beverage distribution. A lineup of Volvo VNR Electric trucks on the lot at TEC Equipment Fontana being prepared for delivery to Performance Team – A Maersk Company to operate in its Southern California fleet operations.

“Our customers are looking for tangible actions on sustainable supply chains – not just conceptual. With this in mind, we move decisively toward building an end-to-end, landside decarbonization offering for our customers – in line with our target to extend Maersk net-zero efforts to all transport modes in our global operation,” Clerc said. “These investments in our North America network will generate valuable experience for the continued journey towards similar customer offerings across the globe.”

Volvo Trucks’ largest West Coast dealership, TEC Equipment, facilitated the “landmark order.” The dealership locations in La Mirada and Fontana will support Performance Team in maximizing the uptime of the Volvo VNR fleets, Volvo said. The two TCE Equipment locations are suitable for any maintenance the VNR semis might need, as the service teams have been trained and equipped to perform any battery-electric truck maintenance needs for customers.

The VNR semi packs 275 miles of operational range. With a 250 kW charging capability that enables 80 percent charge in 90 minutes for the six-battery package or just an hour for the four-battery configuration, there won’t be much time to wait around as the truck will likely be fully charged after being loaded with goods.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected]

Volvo Trucks receives record order for 126 electric semis from Maersk-owned Performance Team