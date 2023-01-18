Donald Trump prepares for Twitter return, Elon Musk reacts

By

Donald Trump is reportedly considering an imminent return to Twitter and Facebook.

Former president Donald Trump was banned on January 8, 2021. The platform said in a 2021 blog post that it permanently suspended the account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Among Elon Musk’s changes since his acquisition of Twitter is the prioritization of free speech, values that were evidently suppressed according to the company’s “Twitter Files” series. This opened the door to the return of the former U.S. President.

Before purchasing the platform, Elon Musk said interview with Financial Times that he would allow Donald Trump to return to Twitter once his deal went through. He said:

“I do think that it was not correct to ban Donald Trump; I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.

“He is now going to be on Truth Social, as will a large part of the, sort of, the Right in the United States. And, so, I think this could end up being frankly worse than having a single forum where everyone can debate. Um, so I guess the answer is that I would reverse the permanent ban.”

You can read the full transcription here.

After purchasing the platform, Elon Musk held a poll in November asking Twitter users if he should reinstate Donald Trump’s Twitter account. The final results of that poll were 51.8% yes and 48.2% no.

The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Following the results of the poll and the reinstatement of his account. Donald Trump said he wasn’t interested in returning to the platform.

“I don’t see any reason for it, they have a lot of problems at Twitter, you see what’s going on. It may make it, it may not make it,” he said during a virtual appearance before the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting. He added that he would remain on Truth Social, a platform he created a few months after being banned from Twitter in 2021.

Companies in general are missing the incredible opportunity that Twitter provides to reach customers. Just Tweet interesting things! That’s all it takes. https://t.co/XTzhNNwgt6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2023

The former president is preparing to run again for the presidency in 2024. He announced his intention to run a few days prior to the poll that led to the reinstatement of his Twitter account.

Elon Musk pointed out that companies were missing “the incredible opportunity that Twitter provides to reach customers” on Thursday. Although the list of companies the CEO highlighted were automakers, it’s a nod toward Twitter’s role as a key social media network for companies that advertise. This works for political candidates as well.

On Friday, NBC News reported that Donald Trump is now preparing to return to Twitter and Facebook. “We believe that the ban on President Trump’s account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse,” a letter to Meta written by his campaign said.

Although the publication didn’t include whether or not Donald Trump is planning to return to Twitter, it cited an anonymous “Trump confidant” who spoke of conversations held with the former president about seeking input on going back to Twitter.

In a response on Twitter, Elon Musk noted that it would be interesting to see how the Biden administration reacts. He pointed out that the administration might try weaponizing federal agencies against Twitter. The Twitter Files series are a clear indicator of just how far the federal agencies that were involved were willing to go to get someone suspended.

Will be interesting to see how the Biden administration reacts to this. They may try to weaponize Federal agencies against Twitter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2023

Your feedback is welcome. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Donald Trump prepares for Twitter return, Elon Musk reacts