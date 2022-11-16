Elon Musk announces relaunch of Twitter Blue Verification

By

Elon Musk announced the date of the relaunch of Twitter’s Blue Verification subscription; November 29, 2022, a day before Neuralink’s show-and-tell event. He also said that the new release would cause any verified user who changes their name to lose their verification until Twitter can confirm that the account meets its Terms of Service.

This was in response to Alice Vaughn, the creator of Offensive Crayons. Vaughn changed her Twitter name to Spicy Chicken Sandwich and has been unable to change it back. Vaughn isn’t alone with this problem, as some accounts changed their names and have been unable to change them back.

🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

Twitter disabled signups for the Blue Verification service following mass impersonations and abuse of the service. Some pranksters had fun, and some caused damage to companies such as Eli Lilly, a pharmaceutical company that makes insulin. Lilly has pulled ads from Twitter, and two anonymous employees told The Washington Post that the company ordered a halt to all of its Twitter ad campaigns.

Tesla was also one of the companies impersonated, and its impersonator, Connor Musarra, shared how he impersonated Tesla and added he wanted to do another account, “maybe for SpaceX,” but was unable to due to Twitter disabling new Blue Verified signups.

When asked by @NicheGamer if legacy checkmarks for non-corporate and government officials were going away, Elon Musk responded that all unpaid legacy Blue checkmarks would be removed in a few months.

All unpaid legacy Blue checkmarks will be removed in a few months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

