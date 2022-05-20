Elon Musk announces formation of Tesla’s “hardcore litigation department” to initiate and execute lawsuits

By

Elon Musk is out for blood. Amidst the emerging “Elongate” scandal, the CEO has announced the formation of a “hardcore litigation department” for Tesla that directly initiates and executes lawsuits. The team will be reporting directly to Musk.

Musk posted the following commitment to the upcoming litigation team: (1) We will never seek victory in a just case against us, even if we will probably win; and (2) We will never surrender/settle an unjust case against us, even if we will probably lose.

– We will never seek victory in a just case against us, even if we will probably win.



– We will never surrender/settle an unjust case against us, even if we will probably lose. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Applications for Tesla’s upcoming litigation department seem to be simple enough, with Musk advising those who wish to join the team to just send three to five bullet points “describing evidence of exceptional ability.” Applications are advised to be sent to [email protected].

Musk’s announcement of Tesla’s “hardcore” litigation team came not long after the CEO confirmed on Twitter that he is indeed “out for blood.” Musk posted the comment during a Twitter conversation about a lawyer from Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign who is currently on trial.

I am indeed out for blood — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Musk’s decision to create an assertive litigation team for Tesla could prove beneficial in the long run. The electric vehicle maker, thanks in no small part to its tendency to maintain its silence, has largely become a punching bag of sorts for skeptics and media outlets that run with negative narratives surrounding the company’s innovations and projects. This would likely change if the company has a litigation team that is not afraid to punch back.

Such a strategy has been quite effective in China. Tesla China has an assertive legal team, and it has already helped the company overcome intense negative campaigns in both mainstream and social media. Over the years, the efforts of Tesla China’s legal team have resulted in news outlets publishing apologies and retractions for inaccurate reporting, and social media influencers openly admitting to lying about the company’s products for clout.

