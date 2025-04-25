The Tesla Robotaxi network will benefit from U.S. President Trump’s new self-driving rules.

The Trump administration is loosening regulations to support U.S. automakers like Tesla in developing self-driving cars. The United States government aims to outpace Chinese competitors in autonomous vehicle development. The policy shift, which was announced by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Thursday, targets federal safety rules and crash reporting requirements to accelerate autonomous vehicle innovation.

The Transportation Department outlined exemptions allowing U.S. companies to bypass specific safety regulations for self-driving vehicles used in research, demonstrations, and non-commercial settings. Previously, such exemptions were applied mainly to foreign vehicles with standards different from those in the United States. The department also plans to streamline crash reporting rules, which Elon Musk has criticized, and move toward a unified national standard, replacing fragmented state regulations.

“We’re in a race with China to out-innovate, and the stakes couldn’t be higher,” said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a statement. “Our new framework will slash red tape and move us closer to a single national standard.”

The regulatory changes align with Tesla’s ambitions in autonomous driving, particularly related to its Robotaxi network. On Wednesday, Musk confirmed during a Tesla investor call that the company is prepared to launch self-driving Tesla robotaxis in Austin, Texas, by June. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, a cornerstone of its robotaxi plans, could benefit from the eased rules, expediting testing and deployment.

The exemptions are designed to level the playing field for U.S. automakers, giving Tesla and others more flexibility to innovate. The administration aims to foster a competitive environment against Chinese firms advancing in autonomous vehicle technology by simplifying crash reporting and harmonizing regulations. Industry observers note China’s aggressive push for self-driving tech has pressured U.S. policymakers to act.

Tesla’s Austin Robotaxi rollout will be a key testbed for its FSD software under the new regulatory framework. The company has been refining FSD, with recent updates showcasing improved performance. The Transportation Department’s move could accelerate Tesla’s timeline for scaling its autonomous fleet, a critical step toward Musk’s vision of the Robotaxi network.

The policy shift underscores a broader U.S. strategy to maintain technological leadership. With Tesla at the forefront, the loosened rules could reshape the self-driving landscape, positioning American automakers to challenge global rivals.