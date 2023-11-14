By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has extended an apology to India’s Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal, after he missed the official’s visit to the Fremont Factory. As part of his four-day trip to the United States, Goyal was given a tour of Tesla’s California-based electric vehicle plant.

Despite Musk’s absence, the Indian Minister seemed to enjoy his visit to the Fremont Factory. In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Goyal commended the contributions of talented Indian engineers and finance professionals who are working in senior positions at the electric vehicle maker.

“I visited Tesla’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Fremont, California. Extremely delighted to see talented Indian engineers & finance professionals working at Senior positions and contributing to Tesla’s remarkable journey to transform mobility,” the Minister wrote.

Visited @Tesla’s state of the art manufacturing facility at Fremont, California.



Extremely delighted to see talented Indian engineers & finance professionals working at Senior positions and contributing to Tesla’s remarkable journey to transform mobility.



Also proud to see… pic.twitter.com/FQx1dKiDlf — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 14, 2023

Goyal also stated that he is proud of the growing importance of Indian auto suppliers in Tesla’s supply chain. Interestingly enough, the official noted that he missed Elon Musk’s “magnetic presence,” and that he wished the CEO a speedy recovery.

“Also proud to see the growing importance of Auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain. It is on its way to double its components imports from India. Missed Mr. Elon Musk’s magnetic presence and I wish him a speedy recovery,” the official wrote.

Musk responded to the official, apologizing that he was not able to travel to California. “It was an honor to have you visit Tesla! My apologies for not being able to travel to California today, but I look forward to meeting at a future date,” Musk said.

It was an honor to have you visit Tesla!



My apologies for not being able to travel to California today, but I look forward to meeting at a future date. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2023

The Indian Minister’s comment about Musk’s speedy recovery has incited some worries among X users, some of whom wondered if the CEO was ill or injured. Musk, after all, has a very busy November, with Starship expected to fly soon and the Tesla Cybertruck getting its first deliveries at the end of the month.

While Musk was not able to personally meet Goyal, the Minister’s trip to the Fremont Factory seems to hold a lot of significance. If any, the fact that Tesla has more open support from Indian officials bodes well for the electric vehicle maker’s potential entry into the country.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Elon Musk extends apology to India minister for missing Fremont Factory visit