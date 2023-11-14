Tesla Cybertruck gets nod of approval from DeLorean DMC-12 designer

By

The Tesla Cybertruck is far from a normal vehicle in nearly every way you can assess it, but DeLorean DMC-12 designer Giorgetto Giugiaro gave the truck a nod of approval and gave Tesla props for thinking outside the box.

Giugiaro has designed the Lotus Espirit, BMW M1, and the DMC-12, which was featured in the Back to the Future series starring Michael J. Fox.

The DMC-12 definitely showed an “out-of-the-box” mentality during its 1981 release and faced plenty of criticism and critiquing from those involved in the automotive industry. It was angular, like the Cybertruck, and prone to smudges and marks, like the Cybertruck.

People were not particularly pleased with it, and the same types of criticisms that were said about the DeLorean are being said about the Cybertruck. Although it seems to be a production that only appeals to a certain group and not necessarily to the masses, it has accumulated a substantial number of orders: over 1 million, according to CEO Elon Musk.

But even though there are plenty of people out there who are not necessarily into the truck and its design, and that’s okay. Giugiaro said in a recent statement to NPR that the DeLorean DMC-12 also wasn’t a “crowd pleaser” to everyone, but that it is good Tesla is stepping out of the box for this design.

In a statement to the publication, he said:

“When you step outside the norms, it’s almost always seen as a provocation. It happens in all fields, from furniture to cooking, etc. Everyone wants to distinguish themselves; it’s a market necessity, and the Cybertruck will surely be successful, I’m sure of it. I’m convinced it will find its admirers.”

Through the years, Tesla has tried several different designs with the Cybertruck, but only one made it to the prototype stage, and that was unveiled in November 2019.

In Walter Isaacson’s 2023 biography about Elon Musk, it was revealed Tesla had a lot of different ideas on how it could bring a pickup to the market that the world had not yet seen.

In the four years since the unveiling, there have been several changes to the dimensions and features of the Cybertruck, but the design that was originally unveiled in 2019 still remains.

The Cybertruck will be delivered for the first time on November 30 at an event at Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas.

