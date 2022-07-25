Elon Musk debunks WSJ claim he had affair with Sergey Brin’s wife

By

Elon Musk debunked the Wall Street Journal’s claim that he had had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife. The article claimed sources said Sergey Brin divorced his wife in January upon learning of her affair with Elon Musk.

According to the WSJ’s sources, Elon Musk caused the divorce, and that he had gotten down on his knees begging Brin for forgiveness.

WSJ has run so many bs hit pieces on me and Tesla I’ve lost count! It’s embarrassing for them, frankly. They once wrote an article saying FBI was about to arrest me, so I called FBI to ask what’s up and they said WSJ article was total bs. Just more shortseller fud. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Anonymous sources told WSJ that Elon’s begging for forgiveness happened at a party earlier this year.

The sources said that Brin’s relationship with Elon Musk had been strained and that he instructed his financial advisors to sell his investments in Elon Musk’s various companies including Tesla.

It turns out, that these are all lies.

Elon Musk called out the WSJ for publishing hit pieces on him and Tesla

Elon Musk pointed out that WSJ has run so many hit pieces on him and Tesla that he’d lost count. He added that it’s embarrassing for them.

“They once wrote an article saying FBI was about to arrest me, so I called FBI to ask what’s up and they said WSJ article was total bs.”

In a response to John Stringer, (Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley) who asked if there was anything that those of us who support Elon can do, Elon said that to call them out

“WSJ is supposed to have a high standard for journalism and, right now, they are way sub tabloid.”

“WSJ should be running stories that actually matter to their readers and have solid factual basis, not third-party random hearsay.”

My 2.5¢.

I’ve met Elon Musk and he doesn’t strike me as the type of person who would hurt his friends. I believe him. I’ve seen so many hit pieces written against him and it’s incredibly sad that these organizations would go to such length to destroy the reputation of a kind person.

I’m often told by several Elon and Tesla critics that I am not a real journalist because I didn’t go to college. Or that I’m not a real journalist because I support Elon Musk. Yet I’ve always been upfront about my support for him.

There are people I don’t like in life. But would I use my position as a writer to make personal attacks on them? Even if I made money from it? No.

I think these journalists who consider making these attacks on Elon Musk and others need to study journalistic ethics.

If an anonymous source tells you that so and so had an affair with so and so, don’t report it without proof. Show the screenshots, videos, and evidence. This is common sense. And also, minimize harm. This harms Elon, his family, his customers, and his companies.

WSJ owes Elon Musk an apology.

Disclaimer: Johnna is a partial Tesla shareholder with under 1 share currently. She plans on buying more and supports Tesla and its mission.

