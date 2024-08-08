Elon Musk and Donald Trump receive jabs from UAW chief — but what he said is false

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump both received jabs from UAW President Shawn Fain on Wednesday — but what Fain said based on a proven to be false story from the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal reported several weeks ago that Musk was planning to donate $45 million a month to Trump’s new political action committee (PAC). However, both Musk and President Trump’s campaign denied the report, with Musk calling it “fake gnus.”

Trump’s campaign denied that Musk would be donating $45 million a month to the former President’s bid to regain status in the White House.

Nevertheless, that did not stop Fain from calling Trump a “sellout” after he switched up his tune on electric vehicles.

Trump said he “had to support” EVs because of Musk’s support, as the Tesla frontman said last month he was backing the 45th President after a failed assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Fain said (via Reuters):

“For months, Donald Trump has gone around trashing our state, trashing our industry, trashing the American autoworker, saying he was against electric vehicles. And then something happened…We saw Elon Musk announce he was going to give Donald Trump $45 million dollars a month. And all of a sudden, guess what, Trump changed his tune.”

The UAW has already endorsed Kamala Harris for President, which is no surprise considering the union’s support from Democratic candidates, especially President Joe Biden.

Musk has been highly critical of the UAW for years and has called for officials to come hold a vote at the company’s factories. The UAW has not taken Musk up on his offer.

