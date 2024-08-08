Tesla China local sales in Q3’s first month hint at a strong comeback

By

Tesla China seems to be on track for a strong comeback in the Chinese domestic auto market this Q3 and Q4 2024. This was hinted at by the electric vehicle maker’s local sales results in July, the first month of the third quarter.

Giga Shanghai is Tesla’s primary vehicle export hub. Thus, Tesla China tends to focus its resources on foreign vehicle orders at the beginning of a quarter. This typically means that in the first month of a quarter, Tesla China’s domestic sales would be notably low. This was the case in April 2024, when Tesla China’s domestic sales were only at 31,414 units.

$TSLA 🇨🇳

NEWS: Tesla China delivered 46,227 vehicles to the domestic market in July and exported 27,890 vehicles.



The number of vehicles delivered to the domestic market is the highest at the beginning of the quarter. pic.twitter.com/UjH9kTRM7L — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) August 8, 2024

Tesla China sold 74,117 vehicles wholesale in July 2024, and as per data recently released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), 27,890 of these vehicles were exported to foreign territories. This meant that Tesla China sold 46,227 vehicles to the domestic auto market in July. Such numbers represent Tesla China’s best first month of a quarter to date.

Now, this number may not seem very special considering that Tesla China just sold 59,261 vehicles in the local Chinese auto market in June, but one should keep in mind that July is the first month of Q3 2024. In the third quarter of 2023, Tesla China sold 31,423 vehicles locally. This means that Tesla saw a 47.11% year-over-year increase in domestic vehicle sales in Q3’s first month, as noted in a CNEV Post report.

Tesla China had it's best first month of a quarter ever. 🇨🇳



July's 46,227 Model 3 and Y sales are 46% higher than April (last first month of the quarter) and 13% higher than the previous best first month of the quarter in April 2023. pic.twitter.com/CsQZ3kjioA — Roland Pircher (@piloly) August 8, 2024

Of course, it remains to be seen if the rest of 2024 will be equally favorable for Tesla China, but July’s results are quite promising. Tesla China, after all, met some headwinds this year, from Giga Shanghai throttling its vehicle production to Elon Musk initiating a companywide workforce-cutting initiative in April.

Fortunately, recent visits to Giga Shanghai by local media outlets suggest that the Model 3 and Model Y factory is back to operating at full capacity. This suggests that Tesla China may be going full throttle until the end of the year, helping Elon Musk pursue his target of beating Full Year 2023’s global sales of 1,808,581 vehicles.

