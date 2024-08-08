By

A Tesla hater decided to vandalize one of the company’s vehicles in Las Vegas and got instant karma as a result — and it was all caught on camera thanks to Sentry Mode.

Tesla vandalism is in no way a new thing; it has been happening for years. However, we continue to be surprised by the various methods these people have used to damage a Tesla.

One thing that never gets old, however, is the fact that these vandals continue to be caught on camera by the very cars they vandalize. Teslas have exterior cameras that are primarily used for Autopilot and Full Self-Driving. They are also used for Sentry Mode, which is Tesla’s surveillance feature that records anything that happens near the car.

It turns out this vandal, like many others, was not aware of Sentry Mode and its ability to catch everything on camera, as he sped by the Tesla on his bike and kicked the side mirror off — only to wreck directly after:

Early this morning a guy on a bike kicked the side view mirror off of a Tesla parked in front of the Apple store in Downtown Summerlin. It did not go well for him. pic.twitter.com/lWgE2vaxbJ — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) August 7, 2024

According to Las Vegas Locally, this instance of vandalism against a Tesla occurred in Downtown Summerlin outside of the Apple Store in that area.

The vandal has not yet been identified, but here’s a better picture of the person in question. We would imagine he also has some scraped knees:

Tesla Sentry Mode is perhaps one of the most underrated features that the vehicles offer, and it is unbelievable that people still have no idea that it exists.

It has been used to solve things like attempted murders and accident liabilities. This will hopefully be the feature’s latest instance of helping solve a crime that really did not need to occur.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla hater kicks mirror off car and gets instant karma as a result