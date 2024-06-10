By

Elon Musk dropped perhaps the biggest hint that Tesla is coming to India in a post on X.

For years, it has been speculated that Tesla would establish a manufacturing effort in India to bring its all-electric cars to what is one of the largest automotive markets globally.

However, the two entities have not been able to come to an agreement on terms, as Tesla would like to initially test demand through a series of imports from its factory in Germany.

India’s strict import duties would spike the cost of cars, which would not give Tesla an adequate assessment of demand, so the negotiations have essentially been stalemated.

Earlier this year, Musk was set to visit India for what many believed would be an announcement confirming Tesla’s intention to invest.

However, the trip was delayed at the last minute, and Musk traveled to China instead to work on getting the company’s Full Self-Driving suite approved.

This was what many thought would be potentially the nail in the coffin for Tesla’s potential in India, as Musk seemed more interested in working with what was perhaps a sure thing.

Now, it seems there may be more momentum on the side of India, as Musk commended Narendra Modi on his victory in the recent elections, with a special message that seemed to indicate Tesla, and potentially other Musk companies, could be in the country soon:

“Congratulations, Narendra Modi, on your victory in the world’s largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India.”

Modi has had a good relationship with Musk, which means his re-election could bode well for the automaker.

Musk and Modi have met on several occasions over the past several years to discuss potential partnerships, but it has never culminated in an agreement that would see the automaker bring its cars and manufacturing to the country.

