Tesla UK announces 15,000 miles of free Supercharging offer

Tesla UK has announced a new promotion designed to incentivize customers to take delivery of inventory vehicles before the end of the second quarter. As per the electric vehicle maker in a post on social media platform X, UK customers who take delivery before July 1, 2024 are eligible to receive 15,000 miles of free Supercharging.

While Tesla UK did not post the full details of its free Supercharging promotion on X, it would appear that the offer covers inventory vehicles. This was hinted at in an email from the company that’s been shared on social media. As per Tesla’s message, the ongoing offer is only valid while stocks are available.

Following is the message from the EV maker.

As noted by Tesla in its message, customers are encouraged to take delivery of their vehicles before the end of the month. But in the event that a customer’s vehicle is not delivered due to circumstances within Tesla’s control, they may still receive their free Supercharging miles if they take delivery on the first available date. Tesla also notes that the free Supercharging miles in its current promotion are not transferrable.

Interestingly enough, Tesla seems to be rolling out similar offers to other European countries. Observations from Tesla watchers have suggested that customers in Spain and France, among others, are also receiving free Supercharging offers from the EV maker. Such an incentive could be quite attractive to some buyers, as the free Supercharging miles could practically equate to several years’ worth of charging for some drivers.

