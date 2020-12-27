Leaked Elon Musk email hints that Tesla’s 500K delivery goal for 2020 is within reach

A recently leaked email from Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggests that the electric car maker is within reach of its incredibly ambitious delivery target for 2020. Despite a pandemic that practically brought the greater automotive industry to its knees, Tesla maintained its goal of delivering half a million cars this year. Musk’s email hints that such a goal is feasible.

EV publication Electrek was able to obtain a copy of the CEO’s email, which was recently sent to Tesla employees. Musk’s message was quite brief, though he also highlighted that achieving the company’s target would require a remarkable push on Tesla’s part. Musk also took note of just how far Tesla has gone, and how much the company has proven its critics wrong.

Following is Elon Musk’s leaked email to Tesla employees.

After today, we just have 5 days to go to achieve the historic milestone of 500,000 cars built and delivered.

Please go all out to make it happen. This is a great milestone to rally the company around achieving. All the critics who, as recently as two years ago said that we’d never make it, also called our target of half a million in 2020 “impossible”. The heck with them, we are doing it!

Particular help would be appreciated at end of the line to ensure cars built now are able to be delivered immediately without any further improvements in PDI, as there simply isn’t enough time to do so.

Hope everyone was able to spend some time with loved ones this holiday season and has an amazing 2021.

Elon

Tesla would need to deliver over 180,000 vehicles this quarter to meet its half-a-million delivery goal. Considering that there are only a few days left in the year, the electric car maker and its team would need to dig deep to ensure that Tesla ends the year going full throttle.

