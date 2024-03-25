Tesla Cybertruck takes on other electric pickups in coast-to-coast race

By

A group of electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts and YouTube channel hosts have teamed up to race coast-to-coast in four electric trucks, to determine which can do it fastest.

The trip, which happened a few weeks ago but is being released episodically, heads from Jacksonville Beach, Florida, to Dog Beach in San Diego, California, featuring four different groups taking the Tesla Cybertruck, the Chevy Silverado EV, the Rivian R1T and the Ford F-150 Lightning. The first part of the trip, shared over the weekend in a pair of videos from participants Bearded Tesla Guy and Out of Spec, shows the teams making it just past the Alabama state line.

The trip is expected to take around two full days for the four trucks to reach San Diego, with factors such as charging availability, the size of each battery, and overall EV charge efficiency affecting how well each truck performs.

The teams have also laid down some ground rules for the race, including that no vehicle can go more than 10 mph over a given speed limit, nor can they go more than 85 mph max, regardless of speed limit.

Notably, Tesla opened its Superchargers to Ford and Rivian vehicles this month, and, being the nation’s largest EV charging network, it’s expected to benefit the F-150 and Cybertruck, as they won’t be limited to Electrify America, and other less-reliable, less-frequent charging networks. While Rivian’s vehicles can now access Superchargers, they weren’t able to at the time of the race.

The Silverado EV is able to go the longest without charging for the first leg of the trip, and it also ends part one in the lead—though Alabama to California is a long way, offering lots of opportunities for the standings to shift.

You can watch all of the first part of the coast-to-coast race below from Bearded Tesla Guy and Out of Spec, with the parts that follow expected to be shared in the coming weeks.

Coast-to-coast race pt. 1 between the Cybertruck, R1T, F-150 Lightning and Silverado EV: Bearded Tesla Guy

Coast-to-coast race pt. 1 between the Cybertruck, R1T, F-150 Lightning and Silverado EV: Out of Spec

