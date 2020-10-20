Tesla’s limited Full Self-Driving beta is rolling out tonight, confirms Elon Musk

Elon Musk announced that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving beta test will indeed be rolled out tonight. The Full Self-Driving beta will feature improvements from Tesla’s Autopilot rewrite. Musk has described the upcoming FSD beta as “profound,” which has only fueled excitement for its release.

While Musk confirmed the rollout of FSD’s limited beta, he did set some realistic expectations to the electric car community. The CEO stated that this limited beta will be rolled out in an “extremely slow and cautious” manner, likely to maximize safety. This bodes well for Tesla’s public Full Self-Driving rollout, as it shows that the company is taking a very conservative approach with regards to the release of its autonomous driving features.

FSD beta rollout happening tonight. Will be extremely slow & cautious, as it should. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2020

Earlier this month, the Tesla CEO gave the public some information about the FSD beta coming out tonight. He said that Tesla’s new FSD build will be “capable of zero-intervention drives.”

When asked whether the new FSD update will give Teslas the capability to drive and be summoned across state lines, Musk said yes. He suggested that Teslas would eventually be capable of crossing state borders with the help of the company’s metal gear snake autocoupler. With that, Musk revived talks about Tesla’s snake charger.

Elon Musk has been diligently providing updates on the release of Tesla’s next big Full Self-Driving update for some time. This past September, the Tesla CEO predicted that the next FSD update would be out in a month.

Tesla originally planned to release a feature-complete version of FSD update in late 2019, but was unsuccessful. This time, Musk and Tesla seemed to be determined to deliver the next FSD update on time.

Earlier this October, he announced that Tesla would release its limited FSD beta on Tuesday, October 20. The recent announcement confirms that Tesla will be meeting that goal.

Limited FSD beta releasing on Tuesday next week, as promised. This will, at first, be limited to a small number of people who are expert & careful drivers. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2020

The verdict it still out on Tesla’s limited FSD beta. There will likely be more information about FSD beta within the next couple of hours and days of its release. For now, it is clear that Tesla has tried its best to deliver FSD beta on time.

In July 2020, Musk said that the Autopilot rewrite, which led to the birth of Tesla’s limited FSD beta, was going well. He mentioned that the rewrite fundamentally improved Tesla’s 3D labeling technologies, which is necessary for Full Self-Driving to optimally work.

Based on Elon Musk’s descriptions of Tesla’s limited FSD beta, the company may have achieved a feature complete iteration of FSD after the Autopilot rewrite. If the beta tests are successful, Musk may be able to finally deliver Tesla’s feature-complete FSD to the public by the end of the year, bringing the company’s vehicles closer to competitors that are actively pursuing Level 5 autonomy like Waymo and Cruise.