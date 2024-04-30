Elon Musk explains reasoning behind Tesla Supercharger team disband

By

Elon Musk explained the reasoning behind disbanding Tesla’s supercharger team in a communication on his social media platform X.

Earlier today, we reported Tesla was letting go of several key members of its Supercharger team in what was a surprising move. It was a small part of the large effort to remove roughly 10 percent of the company’s workforce.

Musk explained Tesla would still grow the Supercharger network, but the pace would be slower than before. Additionally, the focus will now be on “100% uptime and expansion of existing locations:

Tesla still plans to grow the Supercharger network, just at a slower pace for new locations and more focus on 100% uptime and expansion of existing locations — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 30, 2024

Tesla recently opened Supercharger access to several automakers, including Rivian and Ford, and over 10 other major car companies are set to receive charging capabilities at North American charging locations.

Additionally, automakers are choosing to adopt the NACS connector altogether and will install the inlet on their vehicles in 2025 and beyond.

With a massive influx of EVs gaining access to what is now going to be a slowly expanding Supercharger Network, it seems the timing is incredibly peculiar.

There are several fans of Musk and Tesla on X that are protesting the decision to handle it this way:

This is a goddamn disaster. Superchargers need to be Teslas second top growing sector outside of FSD. Long-range travel that’s EASY to any location is fundamental to the adoption of EVs in North America. I can’t easily visit my in-laws in Kansas without very specific planning.… — The Cybertruck Guy (@cybrtrkguy) April 30, 2024

With so many cars now gaining access to the Supercharger Network, the move does not seem to be the most ideal. There are also some states, like Hawaii and Alaska, that have only a handful of Tesla Superchargers, giving drivers little-to-no choices for charging. Other rural areas require singificant drives to make it to a Supercharger.

Of course, many EV drivers charge at home, but this is not possible for everyone.

