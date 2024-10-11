Elon Musk explains Tesla Robovan suspension system

By

When the Robovan approached the stage at Tesla’s “We, Robot” event, it became evident that the electric vehicle maker was definitely not shying away from creating machines that look like they belong in a sci-fi movie. But while the event itself was thin on technical details about the Cybercab and the Robovan, CEO Elon Musk did share some information about the people hauler’s suspension system.

The Robovan looked like it was gliding on the pavement when it pulled up in front of the stage of the “We, Robot” event. The Robovan is very low on the ground, so much so that its wheels are almost not visible. This creates a very futuristic look, but it also brought concerns about the vehicle’s capability to traverse roads that are not perfectly paved. It also incited jokes from critics that the Robovan looks like a kitchen appliance.

In later comments on X, CEO Elon Musk highlighted that the Robovan is actually very airy inside even if it may appear otherwise from the outside. Musk also explained that the Robovan’s extremely low ground clearance is due to the vehicle’s automatic load-leveling suspension system. This allows the all-electric people-hauler to raise or lower its suspension depending on the conditions of the road.

“The view from the inside is one of extreme openness, with visibility in all directions, although it may appear otherwise from the outside. The unusually low ground clearance is achieved by having an automatic load-leveling suspension that raises or lowers, based on smooth or bumpy road conditions,” Musk wrote on X.

Press images released by Tesla reveal that the Robovan is fitted with a very large cargo area that would be enough to load multiple suitcases and other large items. As such, it would not be surprising if the vehicle ends up being used by travel and tour businesses for their operations. For applications such as these, an automatic load-leveling suspension system would most definitely be appreciated by Robovan operators.

