Tesla’s goal with the Cybercab: ‘Individualized Mass Transit’ [OPINION]

Tesla’s ultimate goal with the Cybercab is to deliver an “individualized mass transit” vehicle. In extension, the Robovan enables Tesla to transport a larger group of people at a time.

The “We, Robot” event revealed that Tesla didn’t just design the Cybercab, Robovan, and Optimus because they were cool or for its bottom line. Tesla has a clear vision of the future, and it’s one where people have more time, more space, and less physical work.

Elon Musk didn’t outright say Tesla’s goals, but hinted at it throughout his brief appearance on stage.

“When we think of transportation today, there’s a lot of pain that we take for granted that we think is normal. Like having to drive around LA in three hours of traffic...With autonomy, you’ll get your time back,” Musk said, explaining the full utility of the Cybercab.

Musk once again depicted a world where autonomous vehicles like the Tesla Cybercabs could transport passengers while their owners aren’t using them.

“How many hours a week are cars used? Your average passenger car is only used about 10 hours a week out of 168 hours. So the vast majority of the time cars are just doing nothing. But if they’re autonomous, they could be used five times—ten times—more,” Musk explained.

The Tesla CEO went on to say that with autonomous vehicles constantly on the road and in use, there would be less demand for parking space. As a result, cities could use parking areas for parks or more useful facilities.

Individualized mass transit vehicles aren’t new to the world. In fact, some countries use smaller vehicles for transportation, like India’s tuk-tuk or the Philippines’ tricycle–which only travel short distances and specific areas. Tesla’s Cybercab is similar to a tuk-tuk because it only accommodates two people can travels short distances, and fits smaller roads. However, it is built for countries like the United States where “short trips” can stretch farther distances compared to countries like the Philippines.

Tesla’s “We, Robot” event was definitely one for the history books like Elon Musk predicted. While the Cybercab, Robovan, and even Optimus were definitely sights to see, it’s Tesla’s future goals that were the real show stopper.

Tesla’s goal with the Cybercab: ‘Individualized Mass Transit’ [OPINION]