Tesla’s “We, Robot” event was precisely what Elon Musk and the company teased it would be: an event to showcase autonomy, robots, and the future. The Model 2 had no place at the event and Gene Munster has a theory as to why.

“The one missing topic from tonight’s event was the ‘more affordable’ vehicle…My sense is that the car is still on the roadmap for sometime late in 2025, but the company decided not to discuss it, ask it would have triggered the Osborne Effect, causing Model 3 buyers to hold off,” said Munster in an X post.

Before the “We, Robot” event, Munster and his colleague at Deepwater predicted that Tesla would unveil three vehicles: the Cybercab, Cybervan, and Model 2. They believed Tesla’s Model 2 would be a stripped-down version of the Model 3.

Unfortunately, Tesla did not unveil the Model 2 during “We, Robot.” Many netizens speculate it’s because the Model 2 didn’t fit the theme of the event, which was autonomy and robots. Although the few details Elon Musk shared about the Cybercab might help draw a clearer picture of the Tesla Model 2.

Teslarati’s Model 2 Takeaways [Opinion]

Tesla hasn’t officially released specific details about Model 2. However, Elon Musk hinted at a more affordable model during the last earnings call.

“We won’t go much into the product roadmap here because that is reserved for product announcement events. But we are on track to deliver a more affordable model in the first half of the year,” Musk noted in Tesla’s Q2 2024 earnings call.

The Cybercab is supposed to be the autonomous twin of the Model 2—the only difference being its steering wheel. Since the Cybercab is set to be on the road by next year, the Model 2 unveiling might not be that far off.

Tesla may hold a separate unveiling event for the Model 2, as suggested by Elon Musk’s words in the Q2 2024 earnings call. Given the timeline Musk gave, the unveiling might be scheduled for the beginning of 2025.

As for the Model 2’s cost, Tesla may stick to the $25,000 price tag. Musk announced that the Cybercab would cost less than $30,000, and since the Model 2 will have a similar design, it will probably be around the same price as well.

When it comes to the Tesla Model 2 design, Gene Munster might be correct. The Model 2 may be a stripped-down version of the Model 3. The Tesla Model 2 will likely be capable of transporting more than 2 passengers and look less futuristic.

