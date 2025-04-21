Elon Musk dubs lawsuit alleging false Tesla odometer readings “idiotic”

Elon Musk has responded sharply to a lawsuit alleging that Tesla speeds up its vehicles’ odometers to avoid paying for warranty-covered repairs.

Musk’s comment about the lawsuit’s allegations were posted on social media platform X.

The Lawsuit’s Allegations

The proposed class-action lawsuit claimed that Tesla is speeding up its vehicles’ odometers so that they can fall out of warranty quicker. This system, the lawsuit alleged, allows Tesla to save a significant amount of money in repairs.

The lawsuit’s plaintiff is Los Angeles resident Nyree Hinton, who alleged that his 2020 Tesla Model Y’s odometer readings reflect energy consumption, driver behavior and “predictive algorithms” instead of actual mileage driven, as noted in a Reuters report.

Hinton claimed that based on other vehicles and driving history, his car was stating that he was driving 72 miles a day when he usually drove just 20 miles at most. Because of this, Hinton alleged that his basic warranty expired well ahead of schedule, resulting in him paying $10,000 for a suspension repair that he believes should have been covered by warranty.

“By tying warranty limits and lease mileage caps to inflated ‘odometer’ readings, Tesla increases repair revenue, reduces warranty obligations, and compels consumers to purchase extended warranties prematurely,” the lawsuit noted. This is idiotic— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2025

Elon Musk’s Response

Tesla and its legal team have fully denied all material allegations that were outlined in the proposed class-action lawsuit. In a comment to longtime FSD user @WholeMarsBlog on X, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also criticized the proposed class-action lawsuit. “This is idiotic,” the CEO wrote in a post on X.

Veteran EV owners have also stated on social media that the lawsuit’s claims were inaccurate since Tesla’s odometers do not, in any way, use predictive algorithms. Others also pointed out that repairs are not a major source of profit for Teslas because the company’s vehicles tend to last long without requiring maintenance or spare parts.