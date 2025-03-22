Elon Musk has announced that he is filing a lawsuit against former United States Representative Jamaal Bowman over his recent comments in a CNN segment.

Musk shared his legal intentions in a post on social media platform X.

Bowman’s Comments

During an appearance on CNN, Bowman, who made news in 2023 by triggering a fire alarm while Congress was in session, strongly criticized Elon Musk. Unlike other Musk critics, Bowman went straight for the jugular, calling the CEO a “Nazi” and a “thief.” Bowman’s comments received polarizing reactions in social media, with some users stating that such words could be used to sue for defamation.

“The American people do not trust Elon Musk. And Elon Musk is incompetent in his position. And how do we know? Because they fired tens of thousands of people, it was challenged in court, the court said people have to go back, and now the people are coming back. He’s incompetent, he’s a thief, he’s a Nazi, and people don’t trust him,” Bowman said. I’ve had enough. Lawsuit inbound.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2025

“I’ve Had Enough”

In a comment to a video of Bowman’s CNN segment that was shared on X, Musk stated that the former Democratic Congressman’s words have crossed a line. “I’ve had enough. Lawsuit inbound,” Musk wrote in a post on X. Musk’s post received some support from X users, several of whom noted that it’s high time the CEO fought back against the vitriol that is consistently thrown his way.

Musk has been on the receiving end of protests from critics who oppose his work with U.S. President Donald Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Opposition against Musk has spilled over to Tesla, resulting in stores being shot, firebombed by Molotov cocktails, vandalized, and vehicles and Superchargers being subjected to arson. Even regular Tesla owners have reported a growing wave of vandalism incidents.