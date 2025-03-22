Elon Musk
Elon Musk to file lawsuit against former US Rep Jamaal Bowman: “I’ve had enough”
Bowman called the Tesla CEO a “Nazi” and a “thief” during a segment on CNN.
Elon Musk has announced that he is filing a lawsuit against former United States Representative Jamaal Bowman over his recent comments in a CNN segment.
Musk shared his legal intentions in a post on social media platform X.
Bowman’s Comments
During an appearance on CNN, Bowman, who made news in 2023 by triggering a fire alarm while Congress was in session, strongly criticized Elon Musk. Unlike other Musk critics, Bowman went straight for the jugular, calling the CEO a “Nazi” and a “thief.” Bowman’s comments received polarizing reactions in social media, with some users stating that such words could be used to sue for defamation.
“The American people do not trust Elon Musk. And Elon Musk is incompetent in his position. And how do we know? Because they fired tens of thousands of people, it was challenged in court, the court said people have to go back, and now the people are coming back. He’s incompetent, he’s a thief, he’s a Nazi, and people don’t trust him,” Bowman said.
“I’ve Had Enough”
In a comment to a video of Bowman’s CNN segment that was shared on X, Musk stated that the former Democratic Congressman’s words have crossed a line. “I’ve had enough. Lawsuit inbound,” Musk wrote in a post on X. Musk’s post received some support from X users, several of whom noted that it’s high time the CEO fought back against the vitriol that is consistently thrown his way.
Musk has been on the receiving end of protests from critics who oppose his work with U.S. President Donald Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Opposition against Musk has spilled over to Tesla, resulting in stores being shot, firebombed by Molotov cocktails, vandalized, and vehicles and Superchargers being subjected to arson. Even regular Tesla owners have reported a growing wave of vandalism incidents.
Elon Musk
Shark Tank’s O’Leary roasts Tim Walz over Tesla stock hate session
Shark Tank personality and legendary investor Kevin O’Leary roasted former Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz over his comments regarding Tesla shares earlier this week.
Walz, a Minnesota Democrat, said that he recently added Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to his Apple Stocks app so he could watch shares fall as they have encountered plenty of resistance in 2025 so far. He said that anytime he needs a boost, he looks at Tesla shares, which are down 36 percent so far this year:
If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock 📉 pic.twitter.com/KBEh6pOZLW
— Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 19, 2025
Walz, among many others, has been critical of Tesla and Elon Musk, especially as the CEO has helped eliminate excess government spending through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
However, Kevin O’Leary, a legendary investor, showed up on CNN after Walz’s comments to give him a bit of a reality check. O’Leary essentially called Walz out of touch for what he said about Tesla shares, especially considering Tesla made up a good portion of the Minnesota Retirement Fund.
As of June 2024, the pension fund held 1.6 million shares of Tesla stock worth over $319.6 million:
O’Leary continued to slam Walz for his comments:
“That poor guy didn’t check his portfolio and his own pension plan for the state. It’s beyond stupid what he did. What’s the matter with that guy? He doesn’t check the well-being of his own constituents.”
He even called Walz “a bozo” for what he said.
Of course, Walz’s comments are expected considering Musk’s support for the Trump Administration, as the Tesla CEO was a major contributor to the 45th President’s campaign for his second term.
However, it seems extremely out of touch that Walz made these comments without realizing the drop was potentially hurting his fund. While we don’t know if the fund has sold its entire Tesla holdings since June, as a newer, more recent report has not been released yet, it seems unlikely the automaker’s shares are not still making up some portion of the fund.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk confirms two measures Tesla is taking to fight vandalism
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced two measures the company is taking to fight the vandalism that is going on at showrooms across the country as vehicles and even structures have been lit on fire, spray painted, or damaged by various means by those who oppose him or the automaker.
As attacks against Tesla owners and even the company directly continue to occur across the country, people have been wondering what the company will do to fight back. After President Trump and other members of the administration stated that attacks against the company would be treated as domestic terrorism, many thought things would cool down.
However, things have only intensified. Although several of the perpetrators have been arrested and are facing consequences, it seems the severity of the attacks has only gotten worse. Things like Molotov cocktails have been employed by protestors to show their distaste for the company.
Now, Musk is detailing several things Tesla is doing at its showrooms in hopes of ending everything that has gone on and persisted due to the resistance from those who oppose the automaker.
Musk says that Tesla is now ramping up security at its showrooms and is now using Sentry Mode on all vehicles to help catch perpetrators in the act.
We have seen security beef up in several high-profile locations, including Tesla’s Las Vegas location on Sahara Blvd., where Las Vegas Metro Police were spotted yesterday keeping things under control:
🚨 Tesla showrooms in Las Vegas have security in the form of the LVMPD
It is literal insanity that we have cops guarding Tesla dealers because people can’t have a different opinion in peace https://t.co/aunbNmWRuK
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 19, 2025
Additionally, Sentry Mode has already done a great job of catching several perpetrators in the act, like this one who was recently caught, arrested, and now faces up to 18 months in jail for keying a swastika in a Tesla:
Not smart to attack Teslas
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2025
Hopefully, these two measures can eliminate most of the issues Tesla has had at its showrooms. If not, there will likely be follow-up measures utilized by Tesla in hopes of ending this senseless vandalism.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk’s X valued at $44 billion in latest funding round: report
Investors reportedly valued Elon Musk’s X at $44 billion in a secondary deal earlier this month.
Elon Musk’s X has clawed its way back to a valuation of $44 billion, a sharp rebound from its estimated value following the Tesla CEO’s turbulent takeover in 2022.
Information about the social media platform’s recent valuation was shared by the Financial Times in a recent report.
Back to $44 Billion
Citing people reportedly familiar with the matter, the FT noted that investors valued Elon Musk’s X at $44 billion in a secondary deal earlier this month. During the deal, investors reportedly exchanged existing stakes in the social media platform. The publication’s sources also claimed that X is working on raising fresh capital in a primary round that is aimed at raising around $2 billion, which would be used to pay off over $1 billion in junior debt from Musk’s 2022 Twitter buyout.
X’s $44 billion valuation is a stunning reversal from the company’s previous estimates. Just last September, Fidelity Investments valued X below $10 billion. Interestingly enough, Fidelity was also one of the investors in X’s recent funding round. Other investors included Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, 8VC, and Goanna Capital.
Musk’s Cost-Cutting Pays Off
Musk’s serious cost-cutting measures caught a lot of flak following his acquisition of Twitter. So notable were the criticisms of Musk’s drastic cuts that critics were expecting Twitter to go offline and die. This, however, did not come to pass, though the company had to crawl its way out of the ditch to get to where it is now.
During the last full year before Musk’s takeover, Twitter reported adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of about $682 million and about $5 billion in revenue. In 2024, X had an EBITDA of about $1.25 billion and annual revenue of $2.7 billion. As per the Wall Street Journal, these figures were better than expected for X’s investors.
New Cash Streams and AI Power Up
X’s valuation is also boosted by the company’s stake in Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, which develops Grok, a large language model. X CEO Linda Yaccarino also noted that X Money, a Visa-backed payment service, is expected to be rolled out later this year.
Elon Musk to file lawsuit against former US Rep Jamaal Bowman: “I’ve had enough”
Tesla aiming to produce first “legion” of Optimus robots this 2025
Tesla Shanghai Megafactory starts exporting Megapacks, first to Australia
Tesla at risk of 95% crash, claims billionaire hedge fund manager
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
Tesla contract with Baltimore paused after city ‘decided to go in a different direction’
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla at risk of 95% crash, claims billionaire hedge fund manager
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla contract with Baltimore paused after city ‘decided to go in a different direction’
-
Elon Musk6 days ago
Elon Musk roasts owners of this car brand after another Tesla vandalism incident
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
President Donald Trump buys a Tesla at the White House – Here’s which model he chose
-
News1 week ago
U.S. AG Pam Bondi: Tesla Molotov attack suspect facing up to 20 years in prison
-
News1 week ago
Rivian supports Tesla despite all the Elon Musk hate
-
News5 days ago
SpaceX rescue mission for stranded ISS astronauts nears end — Here’s when they’ll return home
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
Tesla says it will be a victim of Trump admin’s tariff strategy