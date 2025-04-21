A man who attacked a Tesla Cybertruck in South Korea’s Gangnam district has been arrested and detained.

As per reports, the man is also accused of assaulting a person and damaging several other vehicles during the incident.

The Incident

As per authorities, the suspect, who is in his 30s and is dubbed “Mr. A” (suspect names are typically not disclosed in South Korea to protect privacy and prevent possible prejudice), allegedly assaulted a hotel employee on the morning of April 15.

Following the assault on the hotel employee, the suspect reportedly knocked over a delivery motorcycle. He then went over and kicked a Tesla Cybertruck that was owned by a nearby medical facility. One of the all-electric truck’s side mirrors was damaged due to the attack.

As per a News 1 Korea report, Mr. A has also been accused of kicking four BMW vehicles at a nearby auto shop. The BMWs’ passenger side doors were damaged by the suspect.

Charges and Arrest

As per the Seoul Gangnam Police Station in an announcement, an investigation into the incident is underway. The suspect was arrested on charges of special assault, property damage, and obstruction of business.

Authorities apprehended Mr. A in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, on April 18. An arrest warrant from the court was released the day after.

Cybertruck Attacks

The Tesla Cybertruck attack in South Korea is quite bizarre as the suspect assaulted both people and vehicles. The incident, if any, seems to be quite different from the attacks on Teslas that have been reported in the United States and Europe, which seemed to be political in nature and a response to CEO Elon Musk’s close relationship with President Donald Trump.