As it turns out, Elon Musk is still willing to complete his Twitter buyout at the agreed-upon price of $44 billion, or $54.20 per share. The social media company just has to provide its method of sampling accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real.

Musk and Twitter are currently engaged in what is shaping up to be a bitter legal battle. The Tesla CEO had offered to purchase Twitter for $54.20 per share, an amount that was approved by the social media company’s Board of Directors. Musk would later take issue with Twitter’s bot estimates in the company’s SEC filings, which he finds suspect.

Twitter’s bot problems would eventually cause Musk to announce that he is walking away from the deal. In response, Twitter opted to sue Musk in an attempt to force the Tesla CEO to complete the deal under its original terms. Both sides are headed to a trial in a Delaware court this coming October.

Musk shared his thoughts about his ongoing legal battle against Twitter in a series of tweets over the weekend. According to Musk, he is still open to proceeding with the original terms of his Twitter buyout deal if the company provides the sampling method for its bot users and how accounts are confirmed to be real. But if Twitter’s SEC filings are proven false, then the deal should not proceed at its original terms.

“If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms. However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not,” Musk wrote.

Twitter, for its part, has not issued a response to Musk’s musings. This past Thursday, however, Twitter argued that Musk’s claim that he was hoodwinked into signing a deal to buy the company was false.

“According to Musk, he – the billionaire founder of multiple companies, advised by Wall Street bankers and lawyers – was hoodwinked by Twitter into signing a $44 billion merger agreement. That story is as implausible and contrary to fact as it sounds,” Twitter noted in a filing.

