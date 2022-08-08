Mazda MX-30 sales drop to eight units in July 2022

By

In July 2022, Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) reported that it had sold 23,393 vehicles. Without the sales of its all-electric MX-30 crossover, Mazda would have sold 23,385 vehicles instead.

As noted by the Japanese automaker in a press release, Mazda’s July 2022 sales represented a decrease of 28.5% compared to the company’s vehicle sales in July 2021. Year-to-date, Mazda had sold 166,195 vehicles, a decrease of 25.1% year-over-year.

But while Mazda’s numbers are quite in line with the numbers from other veteran automakers, the results of the carmaker’s lone all-electric model are extremely telling. As noted by Mazda, it had only sold eight units of the MX-30 in July 2022. That’s even lower than the already underwhelming 23 units that were sold in June 2022.

The MX-30 may be fun to drive (its “MX” moniker hints at this), and its design may be eye-catching, but it is lacking in some key areas. The most notable of these is the vehicle’s range, which is only 100 miles per charge. This, together with its relatively low power and underwhelming 0-60 mph time, makes the MX-30 a hard sell.

What’s quite interesting is that the fossil fuel-powered CX-30 — which is built on the same platform as the MX-30 — actually saw its best-ever July sales with 6,040 units sold. This suggests that the issue with the MX-30’s low sales is not related to the vehicle’s physical characteristics or quirks like its limited rear legroom. Mazda’s customers seem to appreciate the CX/MX-30 platform just fine — perhaps they are just not willing to compromise on specs like range.

The MX-30’s underwhelming sales seem to have been fated. In November 2021, the first month that the MX-30 was available in North America, the vehicle sold just 55 units. Sales topped in March 2022 with 101 units sold, before decreasing steadily to 78 units in April and 35 units in May. Sales dropped further to 23 units in June, and finally, eight units in July.

Mazda MX-30 sales drop to eight units in July 2022