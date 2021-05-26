Tesla FSD price increase and Enhanced Autopilot’s return spotted in source code

By

Tesla sleuths recently shared some newly-discovered source code indicating that Full Self-Driving’s (FSD) price will likely increase. The code also hinted that Tesla might have plans to reintroduce Enhanced Autopilot into its software offerings.

Based on the source code shared by Tesla sleuths, the EV automaker might be planning to hike up the price of FSD from $10,000 to $14,000. The company may also be planning to reintroduce Enhanced Autopilot into its driver-assist software lineup with a $4,000 price tag.

The source code was spotted before Elon Musk announced that Tesla’s pure vision Autopilot is now rolling out in North America. As per the CEO, Tesla plans to release an update on pure vision Autopilot in two weeks and then roll out pure vision FSD Beta V9.0. Tesla will enable FSD subscription around the same time it rolls out pure vision FSD beta V9.0.

Tesla usually raises the price of FSD when significant developments have been made to the software. For instance, Tesla increased FSD’s price from $8,000 to $10,000 after releasing the FSD Beta to its first test users late last year. The introduction of pure vision would qualify as a significant development in the company’s efforts to develop an autonomous driving software.

So, it wouldn’t be too surprising if Tesla raised the price of Full Self-Driving again after its pure vision update fully rolls out in North America. Tesla might also make some adjustments to the pricing of its autonomous software offerings once FSD subscription rolls out.

The EV manufacturer will need to balance the pricing of FSD, FSD subscriptions, and Enhanced Autopilot to service the needs of different Tesla owners in various countries. In a blog post about Tesla Vision, the company noted that radar-supported Autopilot will still be available in the new Model S, new Model X, and cars built for markets outside North America.

In some parts of the world, such as in Europe and Asia, autonomous vehicles are still heavily regulated, making it difficult to roll out features like Tesla’s Navigate on Autopilot with Automatic Lane Changes. Enhanced Autopilot would be a good way for some drivers outside North America to try Tesla’s advanced driver-assist capabilities. Enhanced Autopilot may also be offered for some of Tesla’s older cars.

Tesla Vision may significantly shift the autonomous software market. However, Tesla owners may see a few more price adjustments as the company develops Tesla Vision.

