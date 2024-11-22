Elon Musk jests about potentially purchasing MSNBC

By

The stars may be aligning again, and some Tesla shareholders are starting to get worried. This was, at least, after CEO Elon Musk seemed to be seriously pondering the idea of purchasing MSNBC in a series of posts on social media platform X.

Recent reports have revealed that Comcast would be spinning off its cable news channels, including CNBC and MSNBC, and other TV brands, into a separate entity. Comcast’s announcement prompted speculations that MSNBC, which has become a notably left-leaning news outlet, might be up for sale.

In a post on X, Donald Trump Jr., son of president-elect Donald Trump, told Tesla CEO Elon Musk that he has the “funniest idea ever.” Musk responded with a laughing emoji, before posting a response that read “How much is it?” Musk’s reply resulted in a lot of attention from social media users, especially since he had previously asked a similar question before.

How much does it cost? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2024

Back in December 2017, Musk inquired about Twitter’s price after a user suggested that he buy the platform. Musk would indeed complete his acquisition of Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion before renaming the social media platform to X. It was then unsurprising that the attention of many users on X was immediately caught after Musk asked about the price of MSNBC.

Seemingly adding fuel to the fire, Musk posted a follow-up stating that “The most entertaining outcome, especially if ironic, is most likely.”

The most entertaining outcome, especially if ironic, is most likely 😂 https://t.co/YX2EznXfoF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2024

While Musk’s apparent interest in potentially purchasing MSNBC is undoubtedly interesting, the idea has received polarizing reactions from some TSLA shareholders. A significant amount of Musk’s net worth is tied to his TSLA holdings, so if he does end up purchasing a cable news network, it would likely require the sale of some of his Tesla stock. This was the case when Musk purchased Twitter, and it resulted in retail TSLA shareholders taking heavy blows.

Elon Musk jests about potentially purchasing MSNBC