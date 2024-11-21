Disney, other advertisers are returning to Elon Musk’s X: report

By

When Elon Musk told advertisers who were pulling out their ads from X to “Go f**k yourself,” it appeared that X would never see ads from companies like Disney again. Yet as per recent reports, it appears that some of the advertisers that boycotted X after Musk’s controversial posts are now returning to the social media platform.

As per data from MediaRadar that was obtained by The Wrap, Disney, Comcast, Lionsgate Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery have all started advertising on X again. The companies have reportedly spent $3.3 million on ad buys on the social media platform this year, with Comcast spending almost $1.5 million on X ads from January to September.

In the same period, Warner Bros. Discovery spent about $1.1 million, Disney spent less than $550,000, and Lionsgate spent almost $230,000, as per a report from the New York Post. It should be noted, however, that while this could be seen as a symbolic victory for Musk and his efforts to position X as a legitimate platform for free speech, the $3.3 million spent by the companies is extremely small compared to the $170 million worth of ads that they purchased in 2023.

Still, the fact that companies like Disney returned to X says a lot about the social media platform’s increasing relevance. It takes a lot for Disney to spend on X again, after all, since Musk specifically named Disney CEO Bob Iger when he told advertisers that are allegedly “blackmailing” him with money to “Go f**k yourself.”

A warm welcome back! Very grateful to the hardest working team across the globe @X and especially for @elonmusk support always. https://t.co/t01y4weZxa — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) November 15, 2024

“If somebody’s gonna try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money? Go f**k yourself. Go. F**k. Yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is. Hey, Bob, if you’re in the audience,” Musk said during an interview with journalist Andrew Sorkin at The New York Times’ annual DealBook Summit.

X executives Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino welcomed the news of advertisers returning to the social media platform. “Just want to say that we super appreciate major brands resuming advertising on our platform! Thanks Linda Yaccarino and the whole 𝕏 team for your hard work in restoring confidence in our platform and ensuring that advertising content only appears where advertisers want it shown,” Musk wrote in a post.

