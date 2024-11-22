By

Grünheide police have begun taking down the treehouses built by protestors against Tesla Giga Berlin’s expansion.

On Thursday, November 21, 2024, police started dismantling the treehouse protesters built to keep Tesla from expanding Giga Berlin. According to local reports, the last 20 treehouses were taken down carefully. Over the next few days, police will start disposing of the debris left from the demolished treehouses.

Earlier this week, Grünheide announced the dissolution of the protesters gathering around Tesla Giga Berlin, citing legal violations. At the time, the municipality of Grünheide issued a general order prohibiting civilians from entering the area where the treehouses were built for an indefinite period of time.

Police started clearing the area covered by the general order, thereby removing Tesla Giga Berlin expansion protestors from the nearby forest. The clearing results in a total of 18 people being temporarily detained. The people detained had illegally remained in treehouses built near Tesla Giga Berlin.

The treehouse protesters have been permitted to stay in the forest near Tesla Giga Berlin for nearly nine months.

Tesla Giga Berlin Protester treehouses taken down