Elon Musk recently announced Neuralink’s next product Blindsight. As the name suggests, Neuralink’s next device will recover or restore vision.

A few years ago, Elon Musk stated that Neuralink would be able to restore vision in humans who are blind. He was confident in Neuralink’s capabilities.

Blindsight is the next @Neuralink product after Telepathy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2024

“You want to be able to read the signals from the brain. You want to be able to write the signals. You want to be able to ultimately do that for the entire brain and then also extend that to communicating to the rest of your nervous system if you have a severed spinal cord or neck.

“The first two applications we’re going to aim for in humans are restoring vision, and I think this is notable in that even if someone has never had vision ever like they were born blind–we believe we can still restore vision. The visual part of the cortex is still there. Even if they’ve never seen before, we’re confident they could see,” Musk said during a Neuralink Show & Tell in 2022.

In November 2023, Elon Musk shared that Neuralink is working on a vision chip, but it would take a few years to be ready. At the time, the company was focused on receiving regulatory approval for its first human trials.

Neuralink has successfully implanted its Telepathy device in its first human patient. The company’s Director of Operations and Special Projects shared a Neuralink post about the first human patient with Telepathy.

