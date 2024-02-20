Elon Musk shares update on Neuralink’s first human patient

By

Elon Musk shared an update on Neuralink’s first human patient and their experience with the N1 chip.

“The first human Neuralink patient seems to have made a full recovery with no ill effects and is able to control the mouse around the screen just by thinking, said Elon Musk during an apparent on X Spaces.

Musk added that Neuralink continuously observes the patient’s ability to use the N1 brain implant. The patient is currently tasked to click on the mouse button as often as possible.

The success of Neuralink’s first human trial proves the ability of the company’s implantable wireless brain-to-computer N1 device and its surgical robot R1. The Musk-led company still has a long way to go before Neuralink’s technology is proven safe for the general public. However, Musk’s update on Nueralink’s first patient is promising.

Neuralink successfully implanted its N1 chip into a human last month. Initial results showed neuron spike detection. Musk’s latest update is even more hopeful.

The company is still recruiting patients for its human “Prime” (Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface) Trial. Neuralink’s PRIME study is a long-term commitment lasting approximately 6 years. Patients will have regular checkups to monitor their progress and ensure that the N1 chip still works as intended.

Below are the individuals eligible for Neuralink’s human trials.

Have quadriplegia (limited function in all 4 limbs) due to spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and are at least 1-year post-injury (without improvement)

Are at least 22 years old

Have a consistent and reliable caregiver.

Click here, to join Neuralink’s patient registry.

