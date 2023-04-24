By

Elon Musk’s brain-machine startup, Neuralink has selected an advanced Takano particle measurement system from ClassOne Equipment, a supplier of semiconductor machinery. The announcement was shared in a recent press release.

“Neuralink chose the Takano WM-7SR system for high-precision wafer particle detection in their 150mm fab in Fremont, California. The tool was selected after it performed successfully on a range of tests on Neuralink bare-silicon and blanket-filmed wafers. The equipment’s extensive functionality as well as its attractive price and delivery time were also key factors in the company’s final decision,” ClassOne Equipment’s Vice President, David Pawlak, noted in the press release.

As stated by the ClassOne executive, Takano-branded particle detection systems are rapidly gaining attention in the semiconductor industry as they emerge as a new technological replacement for legacy Surfscan systems. The Takano WM-7SR, in particular, is designed to deliver cutting-edge particle measurements on ≤200mm unpatterned wafers. The system offers best-in-class detection sensitivity, high throughput, and exceptional repeatability. It also features a range of options, including Map Overlay, Haze Measurements, X/Y Coordinate Output, and more.

ClassOne Equipment is a provider of sales, service, and support for Takano particle detection systems in North America and Europe. Neuralink, on the other hand, is known for its ambitious work in developing ultra-high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces, which aims to connect humans and computers. The company’s fully implantable brain-computer interfaces are designed to enable people with medical conditions such as paralysis to regain their independence by controlling computers and mobile devices.

The partnership between Neuralink and ClassOne Equipment emphasizes the importance of high-quality manufacturing processes in the emerging brain-computer interface market. Amidst Neuralink’s continued efforts to push the boundaries of what’s possible in connecting the human brain to computers, its collaboration will play a notable role in pushing the development and production of innovative devices for improving human health and cognition.

Neuralink may not attract as many headlines as Elon Musk’s other endeavors, but the company appears to be getting progressively busier. As noted in previous reports, the brain-computer interface venture allegedly approached Barrow Neurological Institute, a leading neurosurgery center in the United States, as a prospective partner for clinical trials. Sources who provided the information to Reuters noted that Neuralink has been in discussions with Barrow to assist in conducting human tests.

Elon Musk’s Neuralink acquires advanced new particle measurement system