DOGE hit with three lawsuits, but Musk takes it in stride

By

Three lawsuits were filed against Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) immediately after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The three lawsuits alleged that DOGE should be considered a federal advisory committee. Thus, the suits argued that DOGE doesn’t comply with a 1972 FACA law that demands transparency and balanced viewpoints in federal advisory committees.

Legal battles:

Democracy Forward accused DOGE of being a “shadow operation led by unelected billionaires.” The left-leaning legal advocacy organization also warned that DOGE could make recommendations that affect millions of Americans without the right transparency or oversight, as noted in an Insider report.

accused DOGE of being a “shadow operation led by unelected billionaires.” The left-leaning legal advocacy organization also warned that DOGE could make recommendations that affect millions of Americans without the right transparency or oversight, as noted in an Insider report. The National Security Counselors warned about a lack of diversity in thought in the organization. The plaintiffs in the suit were the organization, as well as lawyers Jerald Lentini and Joshua Erlich , who applied for DOGE but were not contacted.

warned about a lack of diversity in thought in the organization. The plaintiffs in the suit were the organization, as well as lawyers and , who applied for DOGE but were not contacted. Public Citizen , alongside the State Democracy Defenders Fund and the American Federation of Government Employees , a union that represents about 800,000 federal and D.C. employees, alleged that DOGE’s members “do not represent the interests of everyday Americans.”

, alongside the and the , a union that represents about 800,000 federal and D.C. employees, alleged that DOGE’s members “do not represent the interests of everyday Americans.” The lawsuits also alleged that DOGE’s use of encrypted messaging app Signal for official business raises questions about how genuinely open and transparent DOGE intends to be.

Can someone start a lawsuit counter?



How long until we hit triple digits? 🤣🤣 https://t.co/SN7XzwNBGO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025

What they’re saying:

“This is not about sour grapes. This is not people suing because they were not picked. This is people suing because nobody like them was picked, and as a result, nobody will be in the room to make sure DOGE understands the critical perspectives they would provide,” Kel McClanahan of National Security Counselors noted.

Musk, Trump, and DOGE’s legal team have yet to comment on these allegations.

That said, Elon Musk appears to be taking the legal complaints in stride.

In a post on X, Musk joked that it may be time to start a lawsuit counter for DOGE. He also joked that there’s a chance the lawsuit counter for DOGE could reach triple digits.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

DOGE hit with three lawsuits, but Musk takes it in stride